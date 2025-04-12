Isiah Thomas Crushes LeBron James Over Shirtless Pregame Appearance
Isiah Thomas has usually saved his criticism for rival Michael Jordan.
Now, he's taking aim at LeBron James, the player besides Jordan most mentioned in the G.O.A.T debate. On Friday, Thomas took issue with a shirtless James shooting baskets in sweatpants and a doo rag during pregame.
Thomas expressed his displeasure at halftime of the NBA TV broadcast.
"I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this," said Thomas, a Hall of Famer who coached the Indiana Pacers. "I mean, we are a professional NBA league. We ain't summer league. We ain't at the YMCA."
This comes as a shock because Thomas has usually supported James over the years. It should also be noted James was likely on the court when no fans were inside the arena. Players often warmup well before the gates open but camera crews arrive early as four or five hours prior to tip-off.
Thomas then hinted league commissioner Adam Silver should have a bigger problem with James than Ja Morant's fake-gun celebration during games.
"I just think the professional in our NBA league has diminished so much," Thomas said. "I like LeBron. I am fan of his. But to walk on the floor before a game with no shirt on and shoot, come on, man. Where we at? What we doing? Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, fine that. Put a fine on that."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
