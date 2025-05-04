Larry Bird Went Full Police Academy When Pranking 1988 Boston Celtics Rookies
Everyone knows Larry Bird was one of the NBA's best trash-talkers.
Apparently, he was also pretty good at pranks.
Former Boston Celtics teammate Brian Shaw told a story on how Bird tricked the 1988 rookie class.
"Larry came and brought out all the rookies that were trying out for the team and took us to dinner," Scott said on a podcast. "
The players then asked Bird for a place they can hang out in Boston. Bird quickly obliged.
"He said, `Go to the Ramrod," Scott said. "It's a club right across the street from the motel. We come out and look and it's a long ass line waiting to get in."
Then Shaw and the rookies started to notice the crowd. It wasn't exactly the place they were looking for: a gay nightclub.
"So we walk across the street, it's dark out," Scott said. "It's all dudes in black leather and motorcycles. Not one single woman."
The move was reminiscent of a scene from a Police Academy movie.
MICHAEL JORDAN TEAMMATE CLAIMS PISTONS FUELED 1990S BULLS DYNASTY
Before NBA legend Michael Jordan became a champion, he failed against the Detroit Pistons.
Jordan's Chicago Bulls lost to the rival Pistons three straight postseasons. They finally overcame the obstacle by sweeping them in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.
Bulls center Bill Cartwright, who was a key figure in the franchise winning three straight titles from 1991-93, says those experiences against the Pistons helped mold them.
"We should thank the Pistons because they really showed us the way," Cartwright said in an interview with Kenny McReynolds of WCIU. "They showed us how to win, show us how to win in our style of basketball ... mainly just toughened us up. Once we beat them, we were off and running."
Cartwright was the missing piece after being acquired from the New York Knicks. The Bulls traded Charles Oakley, a fan favorite and close friend of Jordan, for Cartwright in 1988.
"The weirdest things always happens is that you get traded when you least expect it," Cartwright said. "I spent nine years in years in New York and i thought i would never be traded. Fortunately, i got a phone call from Jerry Krause. I was in Hawaii."
Shortly after, Cartwright boarded a plan to Chicago to begin playing for then-coach Doug Collins.
"I was just ready to play that role," Cartwright said. "I was pretty well seasoned. I could still score and I could guard. It was just a great opportunity. We had a young Scottie, Pippen, a young Horace Grant. I was the old guy."
The full interview can be heard here.
