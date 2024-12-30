Michael Jordan Had Ultimate Respect For This Former Eastern Conference Rival
Michael Jordan had plenty of battles with the Detroit Pistons during the 1980s and `90s.
The bitter rivalry remains that way even after his playing days ended, especially with Pistons guard Isiah Thomas. While Jordan almost never has anything good to say about Thomas, Bill Laimbeer or Mark Aguirre, he has always shown respect for Joe Dumars.
During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Dumars explained why he has nothing but love for Jordan.
"He and I matched up against each other for 14 straight years," Dumars said. "In those 14 years, never once did he try to trash talk me and never once did I try to trash talk to him. It was toe to toe, nose to nose for 14 straight years and we never said a negative word to each other on the court. I respected him."
The Pistons defeated Jordan's Bulls three straight postseasons from 1988-90. It wasn't until 1991 when Jordan finally broke through. After losing in the Eastern Conference finals, most of the Pistons walked off the court without shaking hands.
Dumars stuck around to congratulate Jordan.
"Those years that we beat them then, he'd walk over every single time, shake my hand and say, `Good luck in the Finals," Dumars said. "I could see he was devastated with the loss. They beat us. I stopped as we were walking off the court and shook his hand and said, `Good luck in the Finals.' I think it's just mutual respect."
