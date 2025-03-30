Michael Jordan Scolded Media Long Before LeBron James-Stephen A Smith Feud
LeBron James recently drew praise and criticism for confronting ESPN media personality Stephen A. Smith courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers-New York Knicks game a few weeks ago.
The critics were upset with James because they felt he was being too sensitive to media coverage. They said players of yesterday handled this stuff much better.
What they fail to realize is NBA players have always taken exception to negative coverage. Proof was a recent press conference that surfaced of NBA great Michael Jordan scolding reporters in the 1990s. It appears Jordan was responding to allegations of his excessive gambling.
"It impacted my private life," Jordan said. "I didn't like it and I don't agree with it but I felt the need to express that and tell the truth and quit hallucinating and taking it further than it is." Now, you know what it is from my standpoint," Jordan said. "Anything else that you hear is totally false if it's to what I just told you. That's the honest truth."
HALL OF FAMER SUGGESTS GAME WAS MORE PHYSICAL BACK THEN
The NBA was considered more physical during the old days.
There were more fights. Hard fouls were part of the game. Hand-checking was allowed on defense.
Hall of Fame coach George Karl provided a reminder with a recent social media about a fight between Shawn Kemp and Scott Hastings during a 1992 preseason game.
Here's what Karl posted on X: "That’s what guys did in the 70s, 80s and 90s if a guy tried to score 250 points on them!!"
Both Kemp and Hastings were punished for their roles in the incident. Kemp was fined $8,000 and Hastings $2,500.
