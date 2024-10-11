Shaquille O'Neal Boldly Claims He Could Defend One Of Greatest Moves In NBA History
It is often referred to as one of the greatest moves in NBA history.
Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated most of his career by using the legendary skyhook. It led to him becoming the league's career scoring leader until LeBron James surpassed it last season. The move was unstoppable most times, even for the best defenders.
Retired great Shaquille O'Neal, who was just as dominant with a strong low post game, said he could have held his own while defending Abdul-Jabbar. In a conversation with greats Chauncey Billups and Isiah Thomas, O'Neal claimed he could block the skyhook.
"I think i could 've got it a couple times," O'Neal said.
Billups and Thomas both disagreed. The move was so tough to stop because of Jabbar's full extension. The only signature play that receives similar credit is Dirk Nowitzki's fadeaway.
I don't you could've," Billups said to O'Neal. "You could've goaltended it. You was gonna block it when? On the way up?
Neither Billups or O'Neal played against Jabbar but Thomas was one of the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest rival. Thomas' Detroit Pistons played the Lakers in the 1988 and 1989 Finals, splitting the series.
"When Kareem was like 22, 25, 27, the stuff that he was doing in the league," Thomas said to O'Neal. "Shaq, you know I love you but he would've been giving it to you."
