Thunder's Jalen Williams Placed In Same Echelon Of Six-Time Champion

Jayden Armant

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from capturing the NBA Finals.

Thunder fans can thank Jalen Williams for that. His 40-point performance elevated Oklahoma City in Game 5, complementing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to defeat the Indiana Pacers Monday night. He drew praise from many NBA legends, including Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen.

"He is pretty special," Pippen said to ESPN. "I'm enjoying watching him. I see a lot of myself in him for sure. I see a guy rising to be one of the top players in this league. He's definitely a player that is capable of being able to lead that franchise to multiple championships - him and Shai, of course."

Pippen is often regarded as the best secondary player in NBA history, serving as the No. 2 to NBA legend Michael Jordan during the Bulls' six-championship run. So for Williams to receive such high praise from such a coveted star illustrates his early growth and importance to the Thunder.

Williams, in his third year with Oklahoma City, boasted his first All-Star season in 2024-25. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals, operating as the team's best player behind 2025 MVP Gilgeous-Alexander. His performances have been crucial in the Finals, as the Thunder must offset a Pacers team with depth and scorers throughout their entire lineup.

So far, Williams has answered the call. He is averaging 25.8 points on 44.7 percent shooting through five games in this series.

And according to Pippen, we should get used to this and expect to see it for years to come.

