TNT's Charles Barkley Thinks Lakers Need To Make LeBron James Accountable
TNT's Charles Barkley appeared to take a shot at LeBron James during a segment of Inside The NBA.
Barkley said the Lakers are quick to blame their struggles on other while seemingly giving James a free pass.
"You know why I hate the Lakers," Barkley said. "Why I hate the Lakers, it's always somebody else's fault."
The Lakers are in the midst of another middle-of-the-pack season. At 20-16, they are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Barkley said the blame is always thrown at James' teammates and coaches. They fired coaches Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham while getting rid of players like Russell Westbrook and DeAngelo Russell.
The constant is James.
"Remember three years ago, it was Russell Westbrook," Barkley said. "Then it was Frank Vogel's fault. Then it was DeAngelo Russell's fault. Then it was Darvin Harm's fault. It's always somebody else's fault."
FORMER NBA SUPERSTAR APPLAUDS JAMES
Grant Hill was once destined to become the NBA's next superstar.
He was well on the way after sharing the Rookie of the Year award in 1995 and becoming a perennial All-Star. It all changed when an ankle injury in 2000 slowed his promising career. Hill enjoyed a lengthy career but was never the same after the setback.
Which brings us to LeBron James.
Hill recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson about James' longevity. James has played most of his 22-year career without major injury.
“He takes care of his body and he works like he’s trying to make the team," Hill said.
Hill also said he admires James' "professionalism, work ethic and intellect." He added, "he's just a smart guy and he knows the game."
And James has shown no signs of slowing down.
“He may not do it like he once did it, but he just knows how to get it done," Hill said. "He knows how to make the right reads, he picks and chooses his spots. It’s impressive what he’s done throughout his career with his longevity, but maybe it’s more impressive to what he’s doing now.”
