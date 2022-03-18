Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Regrets Leaving Barcelona & Should "Come Back", Says Former PSG Star Dani Alves

Dani Alves believes that everyone who leaves Barcelona regrets it and he is hoping that Lionel Messi can soon return to his happy place at the Camp Nou.

Messi left Barcelona after more than 20 years last summer when the club was unable to extend his contract due to financial issues.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain where he was reunited with former Barca teammate Neymar, but the Argentina star has not been able to recreate his best form in France.

Messi has only scored two goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches, although he has provided 10 assists.

PSG will almost certainly win Ligue 1 this season but the UEFA Champions League is seen as the big prize at the Parc des Princes. And hopes of UCL glory went up in smoke last week when PSG surrendered a 2-0 aggregate lead to lose to Real Madrid.

Messi was booed by PSG fans days after the defeat to Real, leading many to question his happiness and his future at the club.

"For me, no, he is not enjoying himself," Alves said, as quoted by ESPN.

"Because Leo makes this game special, and he does it when he is having a good time, because when he is having a good time, the others enjoy it."

Alves and Messi were Barca teammates between 2008 and 2016.

Dani Alves and Lionel Messi pictured playing together for Barcelona in 2015

Dani Alves and Lionel Messi pictured playing together for Barcelona in 2015

Brazilian Alves then had spells at Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo, before returning to Barcelona late year at the age of 38.

Alves wants Messi, 34, to come home too.

He added: "For me he is out of place, right now Leo is out of place there. Because Leo for me lived in the best place in the world to practice what he loves.

"Leo always told me: 'Where are you going to be better than here?' And I checked, there is no better place than here. Even when it came out that he was leaving, I sent him the same message that he told me.

"For whatever reason he is not here and I hope he can come back. I don't know, but if he comes, let him come here with me, to enjoy at least a little more of all that.

"All the people who leave here regret it, everyone. Some will say no, because they don't like to lose, but all the people who leave regret it."

Dani Alves and Lionel Messi pictured playing together for Barcelona in 2015
News

Lionel Messi Regrets Leaving Barcelona & Should "Come Back", Says Former PSG Star Dani Alves

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Police carry away a protester after he invaded the Goodison Park pitch during Everton vs Newcastle and tied his own neck to a goalpost
Watch

Police Remove Protester Who Tied Neck To Everton Goal... After Another Pitch Invader Punches Him

By Robert Summerscales37 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel pictured wearing a hat on December 26, 2021
News

Thomas Tuchel Distances Himself From Chelsea's Controversial Request To FA

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Mikel Arteta pictured on the touchline during Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Blasts Premier League Fixture List As "Not Fair" On Arsenal In Bizarre Rant

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Karim Benzema applauds fans as France teammates Anthony Martial (center) and Paul Pogba (right) hold the UEFA Nations League trophy in October 2021
News

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Is "Best Striker In The World", Claims Anthony Martial

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial (left to right) pictured playing for Manchester United in November 2021
News

Man United Players "All Love" Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Teammate

By Robert SummerscalesMar 17, 2022
Kurt Zouma pictured representing West Ham in December 2021
News

Kurt Zouma & Brother Yoan To Be Prosecuted Over West Ham Defender's Cat-Kicking

By Robert SummerscalesMar 16, 2022
Manager Thomas Tuchel pictured during his Chelsea team's 2-1 win at Lille
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts To Being Told No Chelsea Fans Will Be At Champions League Quarter-Final

By Robert SummerscalesMar 16, 2022
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after Liverpool's 2-0 win at Arsenal in March 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Slams Critics Of Trent Alexander-Arnold After Liverpool's Win At Arsenal

By Robert SummerscalesMar 16, 2022