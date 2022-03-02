Fans Chant Roman Abramovich Songs At Luton Vs Chelsea

Chelsea beat Luton 3-2 in the FA Cup on Wednesday but the game was overshadowed by news that Roman Abramovich was selling the London club.

Abramovich published a statement around an hour before kick-off to reveal that he had "taken the decision to sell" Chelsea Football Club.

In the statement Abramovich vowed to pass on "all net proceeds" from the sale to a new charitable foundation to help "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

Abramovich's name was sung in the stands by Chelsea fans at Luton.

Luton supporters responded by booing, before chanting: "Sold in the morning, you're getting sold in the morning."

Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017 IMAGO/Andy Rowland

Many fans in the Luton end also held up Ukraine flags to show their support for the nation that was invaded by Russia last week.

Abramovich's decision to sell Chelsea is said to have been motivated by his fear that sanctions could be imposed upon him by the UK government.

The 55-year-old is alleged to have links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, although this is an allegation he has denied.

Two Luton Town fans hold up a Ukrainian flag during their team's FA Cup game with Chelsea IMAGO/David Horn

Another chant Chelsea fans were heard signing was: "We've won it all."

Luton fans hit back with: "You bought it all."

Chelsea have indeed won it all since Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

The Blues have won 21 team trophies since the Russian arrived. That haul includes five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea had only won 15 trophies prior to the Abramovich era, including the Second Division title twice and the Full Members' Cup twice.

Luton fans were singing the loudest for much of Wednesday's game as they sensed an FA Cup shock might be on the cards.

The Championship outfit took a surprise lead through Reece Burke on two minutes, before Saul Niguez equalized 25 minutes later.

Harry Cornick restored Luton's advantage shortly before half time.

Luton held that lead until 68 minutes when Timo Werner leveled, then set up Romelu Lukaku for Cheslea's winner soon after.