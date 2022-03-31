Skip to main content

New Premier League COVID Testing Procedure Announced

The Premier League has announced a significant change to its COVID testing procedure.

So far this season, players and staff have been tested twice a week, with those testing positive being unavailable for matches.

But from April 4, they will only be required to take a test if they are displaying symptoms.

A statement added: "Other key updates include the removal of the requirement for clinical passports to access previously restricted areas at training grounds and on matchdays as the Premier League returns to business-as-usual operations.

"The wellbeing of players and staff remains a priority and the Premier League will continue to monitor the national COVID-19 situation and adapt League-wide protocols as required, in line with the latest guidance from public health authorities and medical experts."

The change was announced on Thursday after a meeting between Premier League shareholders.

The Premier League logo seen displayed on a mobile phone with a COVID illustration on a monitor in the background

The COVID testing procedure at Premier League clubs will change from April 4

It came two weeks after the UK government removed its remaining COVID international travel restrictions for all passengers. 

At Thursday's Premier League meeting it was also decided that from the start of next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutes per match, rather than the current limit of three.

The other main outcome of the meeting was the confirmation of dates for the summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs will be able to make signings from June 10 until the window closes at 11pm UK time on September 1.

The Premier League logo seen displayed on a mobile phone with a COVID illustration on a monitor in the background
News

New Premier League COVID Testing Procedure Announced

By Robert Summerscales31 seconds ago
Mason Mount (left) and Cesar Azpilicueta pictured celebrating a Chelsea goal against Norwich in March 2022
News

John Terry Explains Why Mason Mount Should Succeed Cesar Azpilicueta As Chelsea Captain

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Fans of England and the USMNT pictured together during a 1-1 draw at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa
News

British Newspaper Names USMNT As Weakest Team In Pot 2 Ahead Of World Cup Draw

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A general view from the 72nd FIFA congress in Doha in March 2022
News

Russian Delegates Refuse To "Hide" As They Attend FIFA Congress In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic wear goggles after USMNT qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Beer Goggles Go On As USMNT Celebrate World Cup Qualification In Boozy Locker Room

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
The World Cup trophy is pictured on display at a FIFA congress in March 2022
News

All 29 Teams That Have Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup & How Final 3 Places Will Be Decided

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
The USMNT pictured in a huddle ahead of their penultimate 2022 World Cup qualifier against Panama
News

USMNT Finish 3rd In CONCACAF Qualifying Table To Book Qatar World Cup Spot With Canada & Mexico

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Tottenham And Arsenal Set For Rescheduled Derby Date In May

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Expected To Retire From All Soccer If Wales Don't Qualify For World Cup

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago