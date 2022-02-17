Sergio Aguero Slams Media For Lionel Messi Criticism After PSG's Loss To Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero has leapt to the defense of Lionel Messi following the reaction of the French media to his performance against Real Madrid this week.

PSG forward Messi missed a penalty kick in Tuesday night's 1-0 win over Real in their Champions League last 16 first leg.

He was given a 3/10 match rating by L'Equipe, who described his display as "sad" and "worrying" in their print edition.

But Aguero believes that Messi, who received a 6.5/10 score in our PSG player ratings, had a good game at the Parc des Princes.

L'Equipe was not the only publication to slam Messi, who is the godfather of Aguero's son Benjamin.

An angry Aguero hit back as he told RMC, as translated by the Daily Mail: "What s*** this Leo penalty story. He played well, broke lines. He was good and very active.

"In France, magazines and newspapers killed him. They are a******s."

Aguero announced his retirement from football late last year.

The 33-year-old only played for Messi's former club Barcelona five times before calling time on his career on medical advice.

Aguero's final appearance was against Alaves in October, when he was subbed off after experiencing chest pains.