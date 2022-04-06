Real Madrid Hat-Trick Hero Karim Benzema Sets New Champions League Record

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's hat-trick hero for the second consecutive Champions League game as he put Chelsea to the sword at Stamford Bridge.

Having struck three goals in 17 minutes to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the tournament in the previous round, his three goals against Chelsea also came within less than half an hour of each other.

Benzema scored two brilliant headers on 21 and 24 minutes to fire Real into a 2-0 lead. Chelsea pulled one back through Kai Havertz but Benzema struck again early in the second half after mistakes from Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger.

His back-to-back hat-tricks took Benzema to 11 goals in the Champions League this season.

That tally, which has been built in just nine games, set a new record. No French player had previously hit double figures in a Champions League season.

Benzema's 11 goals in a season also beats the previous all-time record for a Frenchman, which was set by Just Fontaine in the 1958/59 season, before the European Cup was rebranded.

Most Goals In A European Cup Season By A French Player

1. Karim Benzema - 11 (2021/22)

2. Just Fontaine - 10 (1958/59)

Karim Benzema pictured after completing his hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea in April 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

Although Benzema's 11 goals set a new French record, the overall Champions League record for most goals in a season is still held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored 16 times in the 2015/16 campaign, one more than Robert Lewandowski managed in the 2019/20 season.

Most Goals In Champions League Season

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 16 (2015/16)

2. Robert Lewandowski - 15 (2019/20)