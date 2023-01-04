Real Madrid Survive Scare In Copa Del Rey As Rodrygo Solo Strike Sinks Cacereno

Real Madrid started 2023 with an unconvincing 1-0 win away to Cacereno in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

Cacereno play in the fourth tier of Spanish soccer but they gave the European champions a tough battle.

The underdogs had more shots than Real (9-7) and more corners (4-3) but the only goal of the game was provided by Rodrygo on 69 minutes.

Rodrygo, who had started alongside Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard in a three-man attack, collected the ball on the left wing and dribbled between two defenders before curling a fine shot into the top corner.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo pictured celebrating after scoring against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey IMAGO/Marca/Angel Rivero

The former Santos forward honored Brazil legend Pele with his goal celebration. Pele had been laid to rest earlier on Tuesday following a 24-hour wake in Brazil.

Real have not won the Copa del Rey since 2014.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Saturday.

