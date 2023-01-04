Skip to main content

Real Madrid Survive Scare In Copa Del Rey As Rodrygo Solo Strike Sinks Cacereno

Real Madrid started 2023 with an unconvincing 1-0 win away to Cacereno in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

Cacereno play in the fourth tier of Spanish soccer but they gave the European champions a tough battle.

The underdogs had more shots than Real (9-7) and more corners (4-3) but the only goal of the game was provided by Rodrygo on 69 minutes.

Rodrygo, who had started alongside Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard in a three-man attack, collected the ball on the left wing and dribbled between two defenders before curling a fine shot into the top corner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo pictured celebrating after scoring against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey in January 2023

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo pictured celebrating after scoring against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey

The former Santos forward honored Brazil legend Pele with his goal celebration. Pele had been laid to rest earlier on Tuesday following a 24-hour wake in Brazil.

Real have not won the Copa del Rey since 2014.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Saturday.

Highlights: Cacereno 0-1 Real Madrid

In This Article (1)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo pictured celebrating after scoring against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey in January 2023
Watch

Real Madrid Survive Scare In Copa Del Rey As Rodrygo Solo Strike Sinks Cacereno

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from the 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Newcastle in January 2023
News

Newcastle Become 3rd Team To Stop Arsenal Winning In Premier League This Season

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking to the media after signing for Al Nassr
News

Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at a press conference at Mrsool Park ahead of his grand unveiling in front of Al Nassr fans in January 2023
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Unveiled In Front Of Saudi Media And Al Nassr Fans At Mrsool Park

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving at Al Nassr fans at Mrsool Park
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling

By Robert Summerscales
A photo taken at Santos FC's Estadio Urbano Caldeira during the funeral ceremony of Brazil legend Pele in January 2023
Watch

Pele's Final Journey: Brazil Says Goodbye To Soccer Legend

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo pictured posing with his thumbs up after passing a medical examination in Saudi Arabia in January 2023
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Al Nassr Medical Hours Before Grand Unveiling In Front Of Fans

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to fans from inside a black SUV after arriving in Saudi Arabia in January 2023
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo And His Family Arrive In Riyadh Ahead Of Al Nassr Unveiling

By Robert Summerscales
Darwin Nunez pictured after Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford in January 2023
News

Domino's Pizza Trolls Darwin Nunez After Liverpool Loss At Brentford

By Robert Summerscales