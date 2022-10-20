Skip to main content
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Travis Kelce ranks higher than all but one receiver in these Week 7 flex rankings.

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1, the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a west coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5), and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5), and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 7 flex rankings (PPR)

  1. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
  2. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
  3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
  4. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
  5. Leonard Fournette, RB, TB
  6. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
  7. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
  8. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
  9. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
  10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
  11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
  12. Davante Adams, WR, LV
  13. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
  14. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
  15. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
  16. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
  17. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
  18. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
  19. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
  20. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
  21. Ken Walker, RB, SEA
  22. Mike Evans, WR, TB
  23. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
  24. Amon-Ra St. Brown , WR, DET
  25. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
  26. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
  27. Chris Godwin, WR, TB
  28. Chris Olave, WR, NO
  29. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
  30. D.K. Metcalf, WR, SEA
  31. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET
  32. Aaron Jones, RB, GB
  33. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
  34. Zach Ertz, TE, ARI
  35. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
  36. Allen Lazard, WR, GB
  37. Mike Williams, WR, LAC
  38. Christian Kirk, WR, JAC
  39. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
  40. George Kittle, TE, SF
  41. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
  42. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
  43. Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU
  44. David Montgomery, RB, CHI
  45. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE
  46. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
  47. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
  48. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF
  49. Drake London, WR, ATL
  50. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC
  51. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
  52. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
  53. Najee Harris, RB, PIT
  54. Rondale Moore, WR, ARI
  55. David Njoku, TE, CLE
  56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC
  57. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS
  58. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
  59. Travis Etienne, RB, JAC
  60. Robert Woods, WR, TEN
  61. Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV
  62. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB
  63. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
  64. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI
  65. Zay Jones, WR, JAC
  66. Eno Benjamin, RB, ARI
  67. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
  68. Alec Pierce, WR, IND
  69. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
  70. James Robinson, RB, JAC
  71. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
  72. Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL
  73. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
  74. Chase Claypool, WR, PIT
  75. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
  76. Brian Robinson, RB, WAS
  77. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE
  78. A.J. Dillon, RB, GB
  79. George Pickens, WR, PIT
  80. Josh Reynolds, WR, DET
  81. T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
  82. Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL
  83. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
  84. Corey Davis, WR, NYJ
  85. Noah Brown, WR, DAL
  86. Gerald Everett, TE, LAC
  87. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
  88. Robert Tonyan, TE, GB
  89. Evan Engram, TE, JAC
  90. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC
  91. Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN
  92. Nico Collins, WR, HOU
  93. Hunter Henry, TE, NE
  94. Jamaal Williams, RB, DET
  95. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL
  96. Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE
  97. Latavius Murray, RB, DEN
  98. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG
  99. Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU
  100. Taysom Hill, TE, NO

