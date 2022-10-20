Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1, the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a west coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5), and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5), and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.
My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST
Week 7 flex rankings (PPR)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
- Davante Adams, WR, LV
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
- Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
- Ken Walker, RB, SEA
- Mike Evans, WR, TB
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
- Amon-Ra St. Brown , WR, DET
- Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB
- Chris Olave, WR, NO
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
- D.K. Metcalf, WR, SEA
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
- Zach Ertz, TE, ARI
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC
- Christian Kirk, WR, JAC
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
- George Kittle, TE, SF
- Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
- Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF
- Drake London, WR, ATL
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT
- Rondale Moore, WR, ARI
- David Njoku, TE, CLE
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC
- Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS
- Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAC
- Robert Woods, WR, TEN
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV
- Romeo Doubs, WR, GB
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI
- Zay Jones, WR, JAC
- Eno Benjamin, RB, ARI
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
- Alec Pierce, WR, IND
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
- James Robinson, RB, JAC
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
- Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
- Brian Robinson, RB, WAS
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE
- A.J. Dillon, RB, GB
- George Pickens, WR, PIT
- Josh Reynolds, WR, DET
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
- Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ
- Noah Brown, WR, DAL
- Gerald Everett, TE, LAC
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GB
- Evan Engram, TE, JAC
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC
- Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN
- Nico Collins, WR, HOU
- Hunter Henry, TE, NE
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL
- Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE
- Latavius Murray, RB, DEN
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG
- Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU
- Taysom Hill, TE, NO
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QB | RB | WR | TES | K / DST
- Week 7 Stat Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE
- Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7
- Good News, Bad News: Mixon, Aiyuk, Cooper, Ravens RBs
- Top 10 Week 6 Fantasy Takeaways
- Week 7 Dynasty Stock Watch
- Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire
- Week 7 Early Waiver Wire Pickups
- Week 6 Did Little to Solve Shortage of Good Fantasy Running Backs
- Jim Irsay’s Stunning Defiance Can’t Be Buried or Dismissed