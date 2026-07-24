Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 5 overall pick. It’s an advantageous spot because, of course, you have your choice of all but four players in Round 1.

In other words ... you're getting a stud.

The good news about the fifth overall pick is that, unlike the first four picks and the last four picks per round, you won’t have as long a wait between selections. Personally, I like that spot for roster builds.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the fifth overall pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some of the players I’d most like to target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So for the No. 20 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 15 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options who are close in value you can turn to as an “audible” selection.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players list.

Rounds 1 and 2

The top four picks in my top 200 are Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua, so the fifth overall selection will be a personal preference between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Christian McCaffrey. I have the former ranked higher, so I’ll go with JSN in Round 1.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 5): Jaxon Smith-Njigba

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver on the board. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of runners such as Chase Brown, Omarion Hampton or Derrick Henry, or wideouts like Nico Collins, A.J. Brown or George Pickens. Or I could take Trey McBride or Brock Bowers if I want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I’m probably taking a running back, so I’ll go with Brown.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 20): Chase Brown

Rounds 3 and 4

With a wideout and a running back on the roster, I’m likely to go with my second wide receiver with this pick. A.J. Brown probably will be gone, so I’ll be choosing between George Pickens, Chris Olave, Rashee Rice or a similarly valued player. For our purposes, I’ll take Pickens.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 29): George Pickens

I’m taking either a second running back or a third wide receiver in Round 3, but the decision really depends on what’s left at each position and taking the best player available. You should also look at what the teams with the top four overall picks have done with their first few picks and try to predict which position is best to select here. I will take Tetairoa McMillan, who feels like a pretty awesome third wide receiver on this fantasy team.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 44): Tetairoa McMillan

Rounds 5 and 6

With a running back and three wideouts on my team, I’m next going after a No. 2 back. I might also consider Colts tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I’ll take Quinshon Judkins if he’s available. He’s one of my favorite breakout backs, so it would be tough for me to pass on him. If Judkins were gone, I’d go Warren or Bucky Irving.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 53): Quinshon Judkins

In the event that I didn’t take Warren in Round 5, I’m taking a hard look at tight end here. If Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr. are on the board, I’d be intrigued. But since I think I can wait another round and still get Kraft or Fannin, I'll go ahead take a third runner instead. That could be either Chuba Hubbard or Jaylen Warren.

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 68): Chuba Hubbard

Rounds 7 and 8

I currently have three running backs and three wideouts, so I am taking my tight end here. As I mentioned, Kraft or Fannin Jr. are the best options based on current ADP data.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 picks (No. 77): Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.

I’m back with pick No. 92, and I’m looking at quarterbacks. In fact, one of my next two picks will absolutely be a signal-caller, and I bet I’ll be able to land either Jaxson Dart or Trevor Lawrence (I’m guessing Dak Prescott is gone) as my top starter. Regardless, I’m happy with the selection.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 92): Jaxson Dart

Rounds 9 and 10

Depending on what the draft board is showing me, I might go with my second quarterback here … that would be Bo Nix, in this case. However, I would be more inclined to go with another back or wideout if someone like Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins or Quentin Johnston were available. In this scenario, I’ll go with White. He’ll serve as the fourth fantasy runner on this team.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 101): Rachaad White

I’m looking at a quarterback and a wide receiver with the next two picks. ADP data tells me I can grab Baker Mayfield or breakout candidate Tyler Shough among the available field generals, but I’m probably going to take my fourth wideout here. Based on ADP data, the best options will be players like KC Concepcion, Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden. I’ll take the rookie.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 116): KC Concepcion

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, and with four running backs and four wide receivers already on the roster, I can pick a No. 2 quarterback or tight end here. I doubt a player like Jared Goff will have fallen this far in the draft, so I’ll go with the best player available, choosing Kyler Murray over Baker Mayfield.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 125): Kyler Murray

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jalen Coker, Jalen McMillan and Antonio Williams could be had. Coker it is.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 140): Jalen Coker

Round 13-plus

I need to draft a backup tight end, which I’ll take in Round 13. Brenton Strange or Kenyon Sadiq would likely be the best options on the board. In the final two rounds, I’m going with a kicker and defense. If I can get Brandon Aubrey in Round 14, I’m doing it (I doubt he’ll be available). So if I like an available defense more than the best available kicker, I’ll go defense and kicker in that order.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Jaxson Dart, Kyler Murray

RBs - Chase Brown, Quinshon Judkins, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White

WRs - Puka Nacua, George Pickens, Tetairoa McMillan, KC Concepcion, Jalen Coker

TEs - Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr, Brenton Strange

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