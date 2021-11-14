Blue Jays Prospects Gabriel Moreno, Graham Spraker Feature in Fall Stars Game

Gabriel Moreno nodded his head, holding out his fist to give props to the batters crossing home plate ahead of him.

Nestling into the box, the Toronto Blue Jays top prospect took the first two pitches he saw—a pair of borderline breaking balls called strikes—before slashing a grounder deep into the left side of the infield. The catcher ripped up the line, beating out a low throw for an infield single.

Three pitches later, Moreno jogged home with the leading run, cashing the game's fifth score before the first inning ended. Saturday's Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game was a story of offense, but for baseball and Blue Jays fans it was a glimpse at the future. Toronto's top prospect Moreno delivered on building hype, while closer Graham Spraker continued a dominant run of relief.

Saturday's showcase game was one of the first televised looks at Moreno since the 21-year-old skyrocketed up prospect rankings this summer. He left the game after four innings behind the plate, finishing one-for-two with an infield single in the first and a stolen hit in the third inning.

As Moreno bolted down the line in the third inning he threw his head back in disbelief. Scorching a 107.9 MPH liner into centerfield, the catcher eyed his second hit of the game before Dodgers' prospect James Outman left his feet, sliding leather under the ball and kiboshing Moreno's attempt for a perfect day.

Just days before Moreno earned his spot in the Fall Stars Game, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins compared the hype surrounding the catcher to the anticipation for Vlad Guerrero Jr. in 2018 and 2019, per Gregor Chisholm. With four games remaining in the Fall League schedule, Moreno leads all players with 10 doubles, slashing .361/.442/.542 and working defensively at catcher and third base.

Two other Blue Jays prospects, RHP Spraker and 1B/OF Spencer Horwitz, were honored with Fall Stars nods this season. Horwitz sat out Saturday's contest with minor back spasms, per TSN's Scott Mitchell, while Spraker came in for the ninth to clinch the win.

Painting 96 MPH fastballs and breaking off the slider, Spraker needed just 13 pitches to earn the ninth inning save. The 26-year-old righty found the zone with eight of 13 pitches, striking out the first and third batters of the frame.

The Mesa Solar Sox, Toronto's affiliate in the Arizona Fall League, play their remaining four games this week, with the championship game slated for Saturday, November 20th.

H/T Gregor Chisholm, Scott Mitchell