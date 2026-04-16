Blue Jays Could Address Outfield Woes in Fascinating Trade Idea with Rockies

The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to find some momentum in this early portion of the season after what was a tough start in numerous different categories.

With cold bats, up and down starting pitching and an extremely shaky bullpen, the story of the first couple of weeks going back to spring training has been all the injuries the team has dealt with. The starting rotation was already ravaged in the spring, the the ailments started rolling into the lineup as well.

Guys like Anthony Santander were already down for the count, but the start of the year has seen George Springer, Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk and others land on the shelf. If the team wants to make a move, now might be the time in order to weather the storm.

Zach Pressnell of Fastball on SI linked Toronto to a possible trade with the Colorado Rockies for Gold Glove outfielder Brenton Doyle amid a rough start for both him and Colorado.

Blue Jays Linked to Possible Brenton Doyle Trade

Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"With all the injuries impacting the Blue Jays outfield, they could look to trade for Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle," Pressnell wrote. "Doyle is off to a rough start, slashing .174/.255/.261 through 15 games. But he's a two-time Gold Glove defender, and he's only two years removed from a 3.9 WAR season. The Blue Jays could look to add him for much less than the typical asking price of an outfielder of his talent level. He has elite speed with an elite glove and above-average power. It would be the ultimate buy-low move for the Blue Jays."

Doyle has not had a majorly productive year since 2024 for Colorado, but there was a time when he was seen as one of the better up and coming young outfielders in baseball. That year, he had a 3.9 bWAR and slashed .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 73 RBI while winning a Gold Glove.

Last year was forgettable, but still at the age of 27, perhaps a change of scenery could turn things around for someone like Doyle.

What Doyle Would Cost Blue Jays in Trade

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Rockies are not exactly in a spot to play hardball with anyone in trade negotiations, so this would not be a situation where top prospects are demanded especially with the way Doyle has struggled.

With that being said, he is under contract for all of 2026 and three additional seasons, not becoming a free agent until 2030, so a young, controllable player who has shown promise in the past is not going to be had for a bag of baseballs either.

A package of a couple of lower level prospects could be enough to get it done for Toronto without having to deal away an established big leaguer. Colorado is in a rebuild, and if they are determined to keep trimming fat, the Blue Jays should be on the phone trying to take advantage.