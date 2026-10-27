Dodgers Notes: 3 Players Likely Gone, Free Agent Sends Message, Freddie Freeman Contract Extension?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have three players on the roster that are unlikely to return for the 2027 campaign, whenever that may begin. After yet another season of production and defense from the outfield showing its weaknesses — especially in the postseason — two outfielders (as well as a beloved reliever) who were pivotal in the 2025 World Series are not expected to be back.

In other news, an impending Dodgers free agent sent a message to Dodgers fans ahead of the offseason. He spoke on the personal battles that occurred off the field while competing at the highest level, his love for the fans and his admiration for the past six seasons in LA, if it ends up being the last one.

"I don’t know what the future holds," he wrote, "but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!"

Finally, superstar Freddie Freeman — who is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2027 campaign — could have a potential contract extension discussed this offseason. The California Post's Jack Harris spoke on Freeman wanting to play beyond the life of his current contract, but not quite taking the initiative to publicly discuss it thus far.

"The 37-year-old has indicated a desire to potentially play at least two more seasons beyond [2028], putting the onus on the Dodgers to make a decision on his future in Los Angeles," Harris wrote.

"To this point, the future Hall of Fame first baseman has repeatedly sidestepped any contract talk publicly. But it’s unlikely next year begins without him and the team at least discussing his long-term status in the organization at some point."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

3 Dodgers Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

Alex Vesia Sends Message to Dodgers Fans Before Entering Free Agency

Dodgers Could Discuss Contract Extension With Freddie Freeman This Offseason: Report

Dodgers Have 21-Year-Old Lineup Solution Hiding in Plain Sight

Miguel Rojas Already Has New Job With Dodgers After Announcing Retirement

Dodgers Boss Directly Responds to Claims That Dynasty is Over

3 Dodgers Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Here are 3 Dodgers are could be GONE in 2027, including free agents and potential trade candidates👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WRd0i6hynm — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 26, 2026

Coming in at #3:



Miguel Rojas came up HUGE in 2014, making a SENSATIONAL play at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/UWg7YLJS35 https://t.co/ZFHdGj5zro — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 26, 2026

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman directly responded to the claims that the Dodgers dynasty is over👀👀



Do you think the dynasty is over? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B5A47qQT6A — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 26, 2026

Kyle Tucker STRUGGLED in the regular season but turned things around in the 2026 postseason. 👀



What grade would you give his 2026 season? 🤔👇



📝 My grade: D+ pic.twitter.com/ECtEuHSpPN — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 26, 2026

Alex Vesia is going to be a free agent this offseason. He sent a message to Dodgers fans before hitting the open market👀👀



Do you want to see Vesia back in 2027? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/io8iyc2bLZ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 26, 2026

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