Dodgers Notes: 3 Players Likely Gone, Free Agent Sends Message, Freddie Freeman Contract Extension?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have three players on the roster that are unlikely to return for the 2027 campaign, whenever that may begin. After yet another season of production and defense from the outfield showing its weaknesses — especially in the postseason — two outfielders (as well as a beloved reliever) who were pivotal in the 2025 World Series are not expected to be back.
In other news, an impending Dodgers free agent sent a message to Dodgers fans ahead of the offseason. He spoke on the personal battles that occurred off the field while competing at the highest level, his love for the fans and his admiration for the past six seasons in LA, if it ends up being the last one.
"I don’t know what the future holds," he wrote, "but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!"
Finally, superstar Freddie Freeman — who is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2027 campaign — could have a potential contract extension discussed this offseason. The California Post's Jack Harris spoke on Freeman wanting to play beyond the life of his current contract, but not quite taking the initiative to publicly discuss it thus far.
"The 37-year-old has indicated a desire to potentially play at least two more seasons beyond [2028], putting the onus on the Dodgers to make a decision on his future in Los Angeles," Harris wrote.
"To this point, the future Hall of Fame first baseman has repeatedly sidestepped any contract talk publicly. But it’s unlikely next year begins without him and the team at least discussing his long-term status in the organization at some point."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
3 Dodgers Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027
Alex Vesia Sends Message to Dodgers Fans Before Entering Free Agency
Dodgers Could Discuss Contract Extension With Freddie Freeman This Offseason: Report
Dodgers Have 21-Year-Old Lineup Solution Hiding in Plain Sight
Miguel Rojas Already Has New Job With Dodgers After Announcing Retirement
Dodgers Boss Directly Responds to Claims That Dynasty is Over
3 Dodgers Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson