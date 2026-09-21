Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Away From Team, Dave Roberts’ Surprise Admission, LA Demotes Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-1, on Sunday and improved to 96-60 on the year. They completed the series sweep of the divisional rivals and notched their fourth-straight win (and 14th of the last 17).

After Jack Dreyer took the start and allowed an earned run in the first inning, Emmet Sheehan pitched the next 5.1 frames and stole the show on the mound. He struck out nine, allowed one hit, one walk and no earned runs.

Offensively, Teoscar Hernández, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Josue De Paula each had a two-hit game. De Paula was 5-for-10 over the course of the series, just the first of hopefully many more at Dodger Stadium.

Ahead of the eventual victory, southpaw Tarik Skubal unfortunately had to be placed on the bereavement list. As he deals with his personal matter, it is likely that he will still make one more start (he is next scheduled for Sept. 26) before the postseason.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts made a somewhat surprising admission regarding superstar Mookie Betts. After hitting just .235 before the All-Star break, Betts has completely turned things around and looks like a more familiar version of himself, hitting .322 in his last 30 games.

"I couldn’t tell you that I saw this,” Roberts said on Saturday regarding Betts' turnaround. “But I just felt that he was stronger. He’s worked hard on that. He looks great. He’s not going to stop working, and just for it to come together has been great.”

Finally, a Dodgers pitcher was demoted as part of the four-player roster move made on Sunday. The right-hander has an impressive 1.32 ERA across 26 games (27.1 innings) at the Triple-A level, but in 11 appearances with the Dodgers this season, he has an 8.10 ERA across 10 innings of work.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Tarik Skubal Away From Team as Dodgers Call Up Emmet Sheehan in Massive 4-Player Roster Move

Dodgers Manager Makes Surprise Admission About Mookie Betts' Resurgence

Dodgers Finally Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Sunday's Series Finale vs Giants

Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Floated as Likely Trade Candidate

Dodgers Boss Sets Clear Return Timeline for Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Challenge to Edwin Diaz

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Most consecutive seasons making the Postseason in MLB history:



14 - Dodgers (2013-2026)

14 - Braves (1991-2005)

13 - Yankees (1995-2007)

8 - Astros (2017-2024) pic.twitter.com/RMvtRxfAnH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 20, 2026

Kiké for the lead! pic.twitter.com/ugAZkaFAaw — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2026

"I'm here to help the team, whatever it is."



Josue De Paula (2-4, 2B) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 3-1 win over the Giants. pic.twitter.com/KcZhvCNugk — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 20, 2026

Josue De Paula had an impressive showing in his first series at home 👏



The 21-year-old collected 5 hits in the Dodgers SWEEP of the Giants! https://t.co/N7pNMY7uWv pic.twitter.com/acAwN5mGzu — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2026

Tommy Tanks ties it! pic.twitter.com/7VBv2nGodT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2026

"I feel like I'm in a much better spot now... Whatever role they want me to do, going forward I'm ready to do it."



Emmet Sheehan (5.1 IP, H, 0 ER, BB, 9 K, 93 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 3-1 win over the Giants. pic.twitter.com/F3EwvZ3H9l — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 20, 2026

Discipline is contagious 😤



Dave Roberts explains how the Japanese players' work ethic has shaped the Dodgers clubhouse 🇯🇵#The611Podcast | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/pqi0c3g9Tc — the611podcast (@the611podcast) September 20, 2026

Miguel Rojas has more reasons than his teammates to hope #Dodgers get first-round bye. He is scheduled to take the test to become a US citizen on Oct 1. If LAD is playing Wild Card Series would complicate his travel to take test — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 21, 2026

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