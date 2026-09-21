Dodgers Notes: Tarik Skubal Away From Team, Dave Roberts’ Surprise Admission, LA Demotes Pitcher
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-1, on Sunday and improved to 96-60 on the year. They completed the series sweep of the divisional rivals and notched their fourth-straight win (and 14th of the last 17).
After Jack Dreyer took the start and allowed an earned run in the first inning, Emmet Sheehan pitched the next 5.1 frames and stole the show on the mound. He struck out nine, allowed one hit, one walk and no earned runs.
Offensively, Teoscar Hernández, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Josue De Paula each had a two-hit game. De Paula was 5-for-10 over the course of the series, just the first of hopefully many more at Dodger Stadium.
Ahead of the eventual victory, southpaw Tarik Skubal unfortunately had to be placed on the bereavement list. As he deals with his personal matter, it is likely that he will still make one more start (he is next scheduled for Sept. 26) before the postseason.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts made a somewhat surprising admission regarding superstar Mookie Betts. After hitting just .235 before the All-Star break, Betts has completely turned things around and looks like a more familiar version of himself, hitting .322 in his last 30 games.
"I couldn’t tell you that I saw this,” Roberts said on Saturday regarding Betts' turnaround. “But I just felt that he was stronger. He’s worked hard on that. He looks great. He’s not going to stop working, and just for it to come together has been great.”
Finally, a Dodgers pitcher was demoted as part of the four-player roster move made on Sunday. The right-hander has an impressive 1.32 ERA across 26 games (27.1 innings) at the Triple-A level, but in 11 appearances with the Dodgers this season, he has an 8.10 ERA across 10 innings of work.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Tarik Skubal Away From Team as Dodgers Call Up Emmet Sheehan in Massive 4-Player Roster Move
Dodgers Manager Makes Surprise Admission About Mookie Betts' Resurgence
Dodgers Finally Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Sunday's Series Finale vs Giants
Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Floated as Likely Trade Candidate
Dodgers Boss Sets Clear Return Timeline for Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Challenge to Edwin Diaz
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson