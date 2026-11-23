PITTSBURGH — Third base is a need for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they have more options to consider.

MLB teams decided to move on from some of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of the non-tender deadline on Nov. 20, letting them become free agents.

One player the Pirates showed trade interest in last season was Nolan Gorman, who the St. Louis Cardinals non-tendered, making him a free agent.

The Pirates may want a cheaper option at third base than free agency or the trade market, and Gorman could be the answer.

Why Nolan Gorman Could be Third Base Option for Pirates

Gorman was a player the Pirates were looking to trade for last season, as they searched for left-handed power bats.

The Pirates did end up adding both second baseman Brandon Lowe via trade and signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn , both of whom worked well with PNC Park's dimensions.

Gorman has shown power throughout his career, with at least 14 home runs in four of his five MLB seasons, including a career-high 27 home runs in 2023, where he was one of the better hard-hitters in baseball.

May 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His power would play at PNC Park, as 81 of his 83 home runs would be the same at the ballpark.

The Pirates may lose Lowe in free agency , so adding Gorman could help offset some of that lost power production.

Gorman would also fill that need at third base, where the Pirates lack either a reasonable defensive option or someone who can provide power.

Nick Gonzales was sixth in baseball with a .303 batting average, but he hit just six home runs and was the worst defensive third baseman in 2026.

Jared Triolo is a Gold Glove Award -winning defender, but has struggled from the plate, while both Nick Yorke and Jacob Gonzalez are inexperienced at the position in the major leagues, while struggling at the plate.

Gorman was much better defensively in 2026, posting +2 defensive runs saved (DRS), 0 outs above average (OAA) and 0 fielding run value (FRV), an improvement from -3 DRS, -9 OAA and -8 FRV in 2025.

Would the Pirates Sign Gorman?

Gorman has shown power, but there's a reason the Cardinals decided to non-tender him and let him become a free agent.

He hit just above the Mendoza line (.200) in both 2024 and 2025, and then hit .184/.272/.308 for an OPS of .580 in 85 games in 2026.

Gorman has posted some of the worst expected hitting stats the past few years and has one the highest strikeout rates in baseball.

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also didn't hit well with Triple-A Memphis, .182/.328/.430 for an OPS of .758, so his recent performances from the plate have left much to be desired.

The Pirates still need more options at third base and to make the best possible roster they can to compete for the postseason in 2027.

Combining Gorman's power and improved fielding would make for a compelling addition, especially if the Pirates could get him on a minor league deal.