Rays Pitchers Help Yankees To Set Ugly Franchise History

The Tampa Bay Rays were hosting the New York Yankees in a homestand at Tropicana Field to end the first half of the season.

It is a massive four-game set for both squads, with the Rays looking to put some more distance between themselves and their American League East rivals ahead of the All-Star break. Thus far, the teams have split the first two games.

The Yankees won Game 1 by a score of 5-1, while Tampa Bay took Game 2, 6-4. It was a good thing the Rays won the second contest; otherwise, they would have been on the wrong end of some ugly MLB history.

Instead, they contributed to New York making the kind of franchise history no player wants to be a part of. As shared by Evan Closky, the Yankees have set a franchise record by striking out 34 times over the first two games of the series.

Rays pitchers have mowed down Yankees lineup in historic fashion

Jul 2, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ian Seymour (61) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is the first time in MLB history that a team has struck out at least 17 times in back-to-back games. That means New York made only 10 outs on balls that were put into play in each game, an eye-poppingly low number.

Without Aaron Judge in the lineup, New York has struggled to consistently produce runs. A strong Rays starting rotation is taking full advantage, overpowering the Yankees despite not normally being known for their high strikeout totals.

In the first game, Griffin Jax took the mound and struck out 10 across five innings of work. The only blemish on his ledger was a three-run home run given up to former Tampa Bay utility man Jose Caballero. He would get his old team again with a solo home run in the eighth inning before Ben Rice went deep in the ninth.

The long ball saved the Yankees, as it was the only offense they could generate. The Rays' relief pitchers kept up the strikeout parade, with Cole Sulser getting one in his inning of work, Casey Legumina getting two in his inning of relief and Chris Roycroft recording four in two innings of work.

The New York Yankees have struck out 34 times in the last two days.



That is a franchise record.



First MLB team ever to have 17K in back-to-back games.



Tampa Bay avoids the doomsday scenario winning tonight.



Howitzer of a pitching matchup tomorrow in the Trop. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 8, 2026

In the second game of this streak, it was Ian Seymour taking the mound. He has thrived in his return to the starting rotation, and he struck out a career-high 12 batters in his 5.1 innings of work.

Kevin Kelly recorded one strikeout in the one total inning he pitched, while Cam Booser got a strikeout among his two outs recorded. Garrett Cleavinger struck out two batters in the eighth before Bryan Baker closed the door with one strikeout in the ninth inning for his 24th save.

It will be interesting to see if Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen can keep the streak alive of Tampa Bay starters recording double-digit strikeouts against New York.