Beyond the Errors: Why Elly De La Cruz's Defensive Brilliance Shines Through
On Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Elly De La Cruz made his 15th error of the season, which leads Major League Baseball. If you jumped online, Reds fans were criticizing and debating if De La Cruz should play a position other than shortstop.
Here's why errors don't tell the entire story and shouldn't be the only statistic considered when judging a player's defensive ability:
Why Defensive Excellence Goes Beyond Errors
De La Cruz, the Cincinnati Reds’ young phenom, has taken Major League Baseball by storm with his electrifying presence on the field. While his offensive capabilities have garnered much attention, De La Cruz’s defensive prowess deserves a closer look, especially in light of the criticism he faces for leading the league with 15 errors. Despite these errors, De La Cruz remains a standout defender, and his team-leading five outs above average (OAA) highlights his true value in the field.
Understanding Errors: A Traditional Statistic with Limitations
Errors, a statistic as old as the game itself, are often used as a simple measure of a fielder’s competence. However, this metric fails to capture the full scope of a player’s defensive contributions. Errors are inherently subjective and can be influenced by various factors such as the difficulty of plays attempted and the scorer's judgment. More importantly, errors do not account for a player’s range, ability to convert difficult plays, or the sheer number of opportunities they handle.
De La Cruz, known for his aggressive style and exceptional athleticism, frequently attempts plays that many other infielders wouldn't even consider. This willingness to take risks and make spectacular plays can sometimes lead to errors, but it also highlights his capability to reach balls that would otherwise become base hits.
Outs Above Average: A Comprehensive Defensive Metric
Enter Outs Above Average (OAA), a statistic developed by Statcast to provide a more nuanced view of a player’s defensive performance. OAA quantifies how many outs a player contributes beyond the average fielder, taking into account the distance a player has to move to make a play, the direction they move, and the time they have to execute the play.
As of the latest data, De La Cruz boasts a commendable OAA, showcasing his defensive excellence despite his high error count. His OAA of +5 places him seventh in all of Major League Baseball, indicating that he has turned a significant number of challenging plays into outs that an average fielder might not.
The Bigger Picture: De La Cruz’s Defensive Value
The high OAA for De La Cruz highlights his exceptional range and his ability to cover more ground than his peers. This paints a fuller picture of his defensive contributions, emphasizing that his aggressive approach and athleticism enable him to make plays that many other infielders simply cannot. For every error committed, there are multiple plays where he has saved runs for the Reds.
Consider this scenario: De La Cruz might commit an error while attempting a difficult play deep in the hole at shortstop. In doing so, he might give up a base, but more often, his range allows him to convert similar plays into outs that few others could. These moments are captured by OAA, but overlooked by traditional error counts.
Conclusion: Celebrating the Complete Defender
De La Cruz's defensive skills are a prime example of why baseball’s evolution toward advanced metrics is vital. While errors are still part of the narrative, they do not capture the essence of what makes a player like De La Cruz special on the field.
De La Cruz may lead the league in errors, but his OAA tells a story of a young defender with extraordinary potential and a knack for making plays. By embracing advanced metrics like OAA, we can celebrate Elly De La Cruz for the dynamic, game-changing defender he is, rather than reducing his defensive narrative to a mere error count.
