Cincinnati Reds Could Fill Two Needs With One Trade
The Cincinnati Reds are not that far out of a playoff spot and making a trade could help them close the gap. They could call on an old trade partner in the Miami Marlins to check two boxes with one trade.
The Reds could trade for outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and relief pitcher Tanner Scott.
They desperately need outfield help and can use another good arm in the bullpen. The Marlins have a few players that would fill that need. If the Reds can’t get a deal done with the A’s for outfielder Brent Rooker, they could fill the need with this deal.
De La Cruz has had a solid season of power and has an amazing arm in the corner outfield. He has 15 homers and has an expected-slugging percentage of .477. He doesn’t walk a ton, so his on-base percentage is very dependent on his hitting and some of his defensive statistics are limited by his poor range. Good news is, you don’t need a ton of range at Great American Ballpark.
Scott on the other hand has a pristine ERA, but you must look past that to see why he may be available. His numbers have declined since last year. He sports a walk rate that is in the bottom 2% of the league while his strikeout rate has dropped six points since last year.
While his ability to cause swings and misses has declined a bit, his ability to miss barrels remains elite. No one has a better average exit velocity against them than Scott. He also keeps the ball on the ground just under 52% of the time.
To get the two players, the Reds may have to give up one top prospect an one middle of the road prospect. There may also need to be a project player involved to sweeten the deal.
I could see a package of Sal Stewart, Lyon Richardson, and maybe Austin Hendrick getting this deal done. Different teams have different scouts which lead to different valuations, so this could be very different, but something like this would most likely work.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians to Split Series in Battle For Ohio Cup
Demoting Graham Ashcroft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal
Can Rejuvenated Cincinnati Reds Stay Hot Through the All-Star Break?
Look: Fan Gets Tased After Running on Field During Reds’ Loss to Guardians
Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3
Watch: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Reds’ Win Over Cubs
Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players
Watch: 16 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 600
Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at 2024 Trade Deadline in July?
Cincinnati Reds Call Up No. 11 Prospect Blake Dunn From Minor Leagues
Frankie Montas Makes History in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Veteran Mike Ford Becomes Free Agent After Being Outrighted to Triple-A
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast