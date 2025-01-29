Cincinnati Reds Could Upgrade Third Base By Making Trade With Los Angeles Angels
The Cincinnati Reds have been giving off vibes that they’d like to upgrade their third base position. One possible solution could be a current member of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Reds could trade for Luis Rengifo. He has been a solid player for the Angels and has the versatility the Reds like to have on the roster, but he is a quality third baseman.
In the past three seasons, Rengifo has posted around a 2.0 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) each season. He has primarily split time between second and third base during that time, but has also played shortstop and all three positions in the outfield.
Rengifo dealt with injuries in 2024, but posted a .300 batting and had a .763 OPS in 78 games. Also an interesting note, Rengifo has a better than league average strikeout rate of 14.5% (league average is 22.2%).
He is in the final year of team control with the Angels and is set for arbitration. Spotrac reports the team filed for $5.8 million, while Rengifo filed for $5.95 million.
Considering the fact that he has never played more than 127 games in a season and he is in the final year of team control, Rengifo should be relatively attainable. A trade like this should not cost the Reds big on prospects and should not require MLB talent to achieve.
Plus, there is the added versatility that if Noelvi Marte were to start figuring things out, you could move Rengifo elsewhere and put Marte back at third base.
