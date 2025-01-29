Cincinnati Reds Could Upgrade Third Base With a Trade With the Detroit Tigers
The Cincinnati Reds have alluded to the fact they aren’t quite settled at third base. One upgrade that would fit their mold could come from the Detroit Tigers.
The Reds could trade for Jace Jung. Jung got his first taste of MLB action last year with 79 at-bats for Detroit. He has been routinely rated as one of the best prospects in baseball and has garnered praise for what he could develop into as far as a power hitter is concerned.
He won't come cheap due to his age and complete team control. The Reds would need to look at trading someone like Nick Lodolo in order to acquire Jung.
This would be a tough sell for me, but the Reds did add pitching depth this offseason. They would be trading from a place of strength. I would be curious what the internet would be in a guy like Chase Petty instead of one of the MLB arms, but as Nick Krall has said, most teams are prioritizing MLB players in any trade.
The biggest question for this trade would be how available Jung actually is. He figures to play the most at third base for the Tigers this season, unless they sign Alex Bregman. If that falls through, I believe Jung will be taken off the table.
He would fit the mold for the Reds, though. Jung is young, inexpensive, and controlled for lots of years with high upside.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast