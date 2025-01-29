Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Could Upgrade Third Base With a Trade With the Detroit Tigers

The Reds could hit reset at third with this trade

Jeff Carr

Detroit Tigers third base Jace Jung (17) watches a play against Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Detroit Tigers third base Jace Jung (17) watches a play against Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have alluded to the fact they aren’t quite settled at third base. One upgrade that would fit their mold could come from the Detroit Tigers.

The Reds could trade for Jace Jung. Jung got his first taste of MLB action last year with 79 at-bats for Detroit. He has been routinely rated as one of the best prospects in baseball and has garnered praise for what he could develop into as far as a power hitter is concerned.

He won't come cheap due to his age and complete team control. The Reds would need to look at trading someone like Nick Lodolo in order to acquire Jung.

This would be a tough sell for me, but the Reds did add pitching depth this offseason. They would be trading from a place of strength. I would be curious what the internet would be in a guy like Chase Petty instead of one of the MLB arms, but as Nick Krall has said, most teams are prioritizing MLB players in any trade.

The biggest question for this trade would be how available Jung actually is. He figures to play the most at third base for the Tigers this season, unless they sign Alex Bregman. If that falls through, I believe Jung will be taken off the table.

He would fit the mold for the Reds, though. Jung is young, inexpensive, and controlled for lots of years with high upside.

Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

