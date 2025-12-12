MLB Analyst Believe Reds Should Trade Key Piece to Bolster Major Weakness
In this story:
The Reds' biggest need this offseason is an impact bat to take the pressure off of guys like Elly De La Cruz, Tyler Stephenson, and Spencer Steer.
Their only move so far this offseason has been re-signing closer Emilio Pagan to a two-year, $20 million deal.
MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan believes the Reds are one of the teams that desperately needs to make a big move.
"Cincinnati is coming off its first playoff berth in a non-shortened season since 2013, but it could be a one-off unless the team adds more offense," Harrigan wrote.
"The Reds pursued Schwarber, a native of nearby Middletown, Ohio, but word is that they don't intend to pivot to other high-priced free agents after missing out on the slugger. If that's indeed the case, they may need to dip into their collection of controllable starters to land the hitter they desperately need."
While it may make sense to trade away a starting pitcher, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall doesn't seem keen on the idea.
“It’s really hard to say we’re going to go trade a pitcher – and I’m not sure you’re going to trade a pitcher for offense,” Krall told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer back in October. “You might end up trading the pitcher for a prospect and then go have to sign the offense (in free agency)."
Regardless of how they do it, the Reds need to find a way to add an impact bat this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4