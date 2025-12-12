MLB Analyst Believe Reds Should Trade Key Piece to Bolster Major Weakness

The Reds' biggest need this offseason is an impact bat to take the pressure off of guys like Elly De La Cruz, Tyler Stephenson, and Spencer Steer.

Their only move so far this offseason has been re-signing closer Emilio Pagan to a two-year, $20 million deal.

MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan believes the Reds are one of the teams that desperately needs to make a big move.

"Cincinnati is coming off its first playoff berth in a non-shortened season since 2013, but it could be a one-off unless the team adds more offense," Harrigan wrote.

"The Reds pursued Schwarber, a native of nearby Middletown, Ohio, but word is that they don't intend to pivot to other high-priced free agents after missing out on the slugger. If that's indeed the case, they may need to dip into their collection of controllable starters to land the hitter they desperately need."

While it may make sense to trade away a starting pitcher, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall doesn't seem keen on the idea.

“It’s really hard to say we’re going to go trade a pitcher – and I’m not sure you’re going to trade a pitcher for offense,” Krall told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer back in October. “You might end up trading the pitcher for a prospect and then go have to sign the offense (in free agency)."

Regardless of how they do it, the Reds need to find a way to add an impact bat this offseason.

