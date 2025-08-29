Cincinnati Reds Need to Call Up Sal Stewart Immediately
The Cincinnati Reds have one question to answer about Sal Stewart and a potential call up: can he be a league average hitter right now? If the answer is yes, then he should be upon here playing at the MLB level.
The Reds have gotten almost nothing out of the guys who have played second base. Matt McLain has played far and away the most games there and has mustered a 70 OPS+, or 30% below league average.
Santiago Espinal has an OPS+ of 58 overall and should not be starting anywhere on the field.
Gavin Lux has been okay in limited playing time at second base and has hit right-handed pitchers well on the year.
The other part of this is the defense. None of the three players has a positive number next to Defensive Runs Saved. Only one of the three has a positive number next to Outs Above Average and that is McLain with two. None of them is overwhelmingly leading the fielding side of things.
Bring Stewart up and let him play.
The Reds could employ a platoon of Stewart against lefties and Lux against righties to maximize the amount of favorable matchups Stewart sees.
If he takes off, then maybe they bump up that playing time.
But it is clear that it is time to punt the idea of McLain or Espinal helping this team. I am not sure if there is some intangible that all of us fail to recognize that Terry Francona sees, but there is ample evidence neither guy is helping the team win now.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast