Cincinnati Reds Predicted to Sign Dodgers Slugger Teoscar Hernandez
The Reds are expected to target an outfielder that can bring some power to the lineup in free agency.
The Athletic's Andy McCullough predicts the Reds will lure Teoscar Hernandez away from Los Angeles.
"Look, there’s a good chance Hernández just returns to the Dodgers, but let’s dream a Queen City dream for a moment," McCullough wrote. "The Reds lured Terry Francona out of retirement by selling the prospect of winning with a young core. The lineup could use a cleanup hitter. Owner Bob Castellini has supported payrolls beyond $100 million in the past, and he can certainly afford to do so again in 2025."
Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 to go along with 33 home runs and 67 extra-base hits with the Dodgers in 2024.
The 32-year-old would instantly bolster the middle of the lineup, and his production could reach new heights with the hitter-friendly confines of Great American Ball Park as his home park.
