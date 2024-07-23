Cincinnati Reds Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in 4-1 Win Over Atlanta Braves
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Braves 4-1 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Cincinnati improves to 48-53 on the season. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Small Ball
Outside of Will Benson's solo homer in the third inning, the Reds played small ball for most of the night. Jeimer Candelario got things started with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He also hit a RBI double to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead. Jonathan India also hit a sacrifice fly to help the Reds secure a 4-0 lead.
Greene Leads the Way
Hunter Greene was awesome for the Reds. He allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings and finished with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Greene continues to stay hot. He's allowed just seven hits and one run in his last 20 innings pitched.
Other Notes
Benson finished 2-for-2 with one walk. Candelario and Elly De La Cruz both finished 2-for-4, which was huge for a Reds team that desperately needs more offense.
Alexis Diaz gave up a run in the ninth, but battled back to pick up his 20th save of the season.
