Feats in 2024 for the @Reds' Elly De La Cruz (who wears No. 44):



back-to-back 4+ hit games

a game with 4+ hits & 4+ SB

a game with 4+ XBH

a game with 4+ walks



No other MLB player in the modern era has done all 4 of those over his entire career (let alone in one year at age 22). pic.twitter.com/07nt93D6E7