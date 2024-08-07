Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Sets Historic Mark in First Full Season
CINCINNATI — Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has made plenty of history this season. The 22-year-old taken the big leagues by storm to quickly become one of the most exciting players in the game.
De La Cruz is the only player in MLB history to have a game with 4+ walks, a game with 4+ extra-base hits, a game with 4+ hits and 4+ stolen bases and back-to-back 4+ hit games.
Not only is he the first player to set those marks in a season, but no big league player has done that in the modern era according to OptaSTATS.
The Reds (55-58) aren't expected to make the playoffs this season, but they have to build around De La Cruz and try to win next season. He's ready, the pitching staff is ready and this team needs to win in 2025—regardless of how the rest of the 2024 season goes.
