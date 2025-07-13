Cincinnati Reds Stay On Brand and Gamble on Themselves With Their First Pick in Draft
The Cincinnati Reds stayed on brand with their first pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. They prioritized athleticism.
Shortstop Steele Hall has that in droves. According to some scouts, the 17 year old out of Hewitt-Trussville, Alabama, has 70-grade speed. Some believe he could even move to center field, depending on the development program.
Hall is still really young which means the process is going to be longer than their recent top picks. Do not expect him to debut as fast as Rhett Lowder or Chase Burns.
Scouts say that, right now, he does’t profile as a power hitter, but as a good contact hitter with solid power. Again, there is a lot of time to figure these things out.
I think this pick is more about the Reds' development staff than anything else. Hall has tools and lots of work to do to get to the major leagues. The Reds believe in their development staff to get him there.
I really wanted Ike Irish, and he was on the board for the Reds at the time they picked Hall. Irish would have been a much different pick for the Reds as he is more polished with a better hit tool, according to scouting reports. He would have moved quickly through the system.
With the right development, though, Hall could be a game changer. Dare I say the replacement for Elly De La Cruz if the Reds cannot sign him long term?
