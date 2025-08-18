Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Stay Put in Wild Card Chase After Tumultuous Week

Reds opponents fared no better than they did.

Jeff Carr

Aug 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) walks off the field during a pitching change by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) walks off the field during a pitching change by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds endured another roller coaster of a week as they played .500 ball in six games. The teams they are chasing for the NL wild card also had interesting weeks.

NEW YORK METS (66-58), 1.5 Games ahead of Reds

The Mets also went 3-3 on the week. They lost 2-of-3 to the Braves and took 2-of-3 from the Mariners. That Mariners series finished at the Little League Classic, where the Mets won 7-3. It was the second game in a row that they won and the second game in a row that their pitching held their opponent to three runs or less.

THIS WEEK, the Mets have six road games. They will begin the week with three in our nation’s capital against the Washington Nationals. The week will conclude in Atlanta against the Braves. The Mets are 5-2 against the Nationals this season but just 3-7 against the Braves.

SAN DIEGO PADRES (69-55), 4.5 Games ahead of the Reds

Talk about roller coasters, the Padres were on a wild ride this past week. They managed to 3-3 with a sweep of the San Francisco Giants while getting swept at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. That Dodgers series had to be particularly prickly as the Padres had pulled ahead of them for first place in the NL West before that series began.

THIS WEEK, the Padres play seven games at home against the same two teams. They host the Giants for four to start the week off and then the Dodgers for three to conclude things. The Friars are 7-2 against the Giants but 2-8 against the Dodgers.

CHICAGO CUBS (70-53), 6.0 Games ahead of the Reds

The Cubs also managed a 3-3 week. They lost two of three to the Blue Jays and then took two of three from the Pirates. They never scored more than four runs in any of these games, as the Cubs' pitching is what paced them.

THIS WEEK, the Cubs have a GAUNTLET. They play five games in four days (doubleheader Monday) against the Brewers. They then travel out west to face the Angels over the weekend. That’s EIGHT games in seven days. The Cubs are 4-4 against the Brewers this year and the Angels series will be the only one those two teams play.

No ground gained for the Reds, but also no ground lost. This week should give the Reds an opportunity to gain a game or two on the field, if they execute.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis