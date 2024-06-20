Cincinnati Reds Take Power Hitting With Plenty of Versatility in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Reds selected Georgia slugger Charlie Condon with the No. 2 overall pick in ESPN's latest MLB Mock Draft.
Condon posted a .433 batting average and hit 37 home runs and 78 RBI for the Bulldogs in 2024. He was named National Player of the Year. He played primarily at third base and center field this past season.
"The chatter from Reds execs all spring has been that they will go under slot here and they could go comfortably under the $9.785 million slot value and still set a record, which would best the $9.2 million bonus Paul Skenes got as the No. 1 pick last summer," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote. "Even a number just under $9 million here could still end up being the biggest bonus of this draft.
"The buzz has also been that if Cleveland passes on Condon, he'll go second, so it all adds up. Burns and Caglianone are the other most mentioned players here with some mixed sentiment on if Bazzana is a real option."
The actual MLB Draft is July 14-16. Check out McDaniel's entire mock draft here.
