Inside The Reds

History Gives 2025 Reds Hope, Despite Slow Start Under Terry Francona

Terry Francona has been here before.

Jeff Carr

May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds looked poised for a good year. They had hired Terry Francona to manage a group of talented young players who needed to take that next step. They were all healthy (except a few pitchers who had Tommy John surgery) and ready to go.

Then the season began and nothing changed.

The Reds are exactly where they were a year ago. No better, no worse, though you could make the argument that this is worse because it’s not better and I won’t stop you. What if we had it all wrong?

Francona inherited a talented but unproven roster. What if 2025 was meant to be a stress test on the roster? 

The Reds added a few players, but left gaping holes in the outfield and the lineup. It’s possible that Francona saw the scouting reports on guys like Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Spencer Steer, and Jake Fraley and wanted to know what before making necessary changes.

You could argue that he could have just asked Reds fans and we’d have told him, but then he wouldn’t be the manager he is.

The 2003 Red Sox won 95 games before Francona was hired there. Cleveland saw a renaissance in 2013 under Francona, but they also made a flurry of offseason additions with their new skipper.

Also, fun fact, Cleveland was 30-33 through their first 63 games in 2013. Same record the Reds have.

Now, I am not saying I think this Reds team will wake up and win 92 games like that team did, but there’s a chance that Francona is compiling information on his roster and learning how to best use it.

His first lesson should be moving Santiago Espinal from the second spot in the lineup, but that’s been widely stated.

The most annoying thing I am concluding with all of this is that we need to have patience. Saying that to a fan base that has waited 30 years to advance in the postseason is no small request but it makes sense.

As much as I bought into the idea that the Reds would be a playoff team this year, that hope is not dead. It’s certainly damaged, but it’s not dead. As Francona finds his groove with this roster, we will see what this Reds team can really do.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis