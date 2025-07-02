INSTANT REACTION: Bullpen Falters Late, Reds Fall to Red Sox 5-3
CINCINNATI -- The Reds bullpen put up a valiant effort Wednesday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox, but right-handed reliever Lyon Richardson allowed two two-out game-winning runs in the bottom of the eighth in a 5-3 loss.
This was the resumption of Tuesday night's game that was suspended after just three innings due to rain. The game was resumed Wednesday afternoon, and the Reds quickly took a 3-2 lead on Spencer Steer's two-run home-run in the top of the fourth.
That lead would hold into the bottom of the sixth, where a misplayed blooper by Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz catalyzed a Red Sox rally to tie the game.
Eventually, two hits by the Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Red Sox to a 5-3 win and clinch the series win.
Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Rain Suspends Game From Monday To Tuesday
June featured multiple Reds games that were heavily impacted by rainy conditions. Their first game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, June 6th was suspended after six innings and resumed early Saturday afternoon. In addition, their game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, June 18th, was called in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Reds leading 4-2.
On the first day of July, rain once again played a big role in the Reds game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The skies opened up after just three innings on Tuesday night, prompting a lengthy delay that eventually resulted in the game being suspended to early Wednesday afternoon.
Boston led 2-1 at the time the game went into a rain delay.
The game was resumed Wednesday afternoon, with the Red Sox scoring two two-out runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 5-3 win.
How Much Blame Should Be Assigned To The Reds Bullpen?
It's a valid and poignant question. Sure, they gave up a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and eventually allowed two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth.
But considering they had to cover five innings in the resumed game Wednesday afternoon, how much can they really be blamed for this loss?
In addition, don't forget they had to cover 7 2/3 innings on Monday night in Boston. And that was after covering 7 2/3 innings over the final two home games against the San Diego Padres.
Frustartion? Yes. Putting all the blame on the Reds bullpen for this loss? Debatable.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds were 0-4 with runners in scoring position and left two runners on base.
- Boston was 3-8 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
- The Reds manged just three hits over the course of the completed game.
- Boston's bullpen allowed just two earned runs on Spencer Steer's go-ahead two-run home-run and no runs after the fourth inning.
- Spencer Steer went 1-2 overall at the plate in this game.
On Deck
The series finale is tonight in Boston at 7:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Nick Martinez (5-8, 4.12 ERA) will start for the Reds, while the Red Sox have yet to name a starter at the time this story was published.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast