Inside The Reds

INSTANT REACTION: Bullpen Falters Late, Reds Fall to Red Sox 5-3

This game got away from the Reds late.

Alex Frank

Jul 2, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) attempts to catch a pop fly during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Jul 2, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) attempts to catch a pop fly during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- The Reds bullpen put up a valiant effort Wednesday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox, but right-handed reliever Lyon Richardson allowed two two-out game-winning runs in the bottom of the eighth in a 5-3 loss.

This was the resumption of Tuesday night's game that was suspended after just three innings due to rain. The game was resumed Wednesday afternoon, and the Reds quickly took a 3-2 lead on Spencer Steer's two-run home-run in the top of the fourth.

That lead would hold into the bottom of the sixth, where a misplayed blooper by Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz catalyzed a Red Sox rally to tie the game.

Eventually, two hits by the Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Red Sox to a 5-3 win and clinch the series win.

Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Rain Suspends Game From Monday To Tuesday

June featured multiple Reds games that were heavily impacted by rainy conditions. Their first game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, June 6th was suspended after six innings and resumed early Saturday afternoon. In addition, their game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, June 18th, was called in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Reds leading 4-2.

On the first day of July, rain once again played a big role in the Reds game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The skies opened up after just three innings on Tuesday night, prompting a lengthy delay that eventually resulted in the game being suspended to early Wednesday afternoon.

Boston led 2-1 at the time the game went into a rain delay.

The game was resumed Wednesday afternoon, with the Red Sox scoring two two-out runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 5-3 win.

How Much Blame Should Be Assigned To The Reds Bullpen?

It's a valid and poignant question. Sure, they gave up a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and eventually allowed two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth.

But considering they had to cover five innings in the resumed game Wednesday afternoon, how much can they really be blamed for this loss?

In addition, don't forget they had to cover 7 2/3 innings on Monday night in Boston. And that was after covering 7 2/3 innings over the final two home games against the San Diego Padres.

Frustartion? Yes. Putting all the blame on the Reds bullpen for this loss? Debatable.

Notes And Observations

  • The Reds were 0-4 with runners in scoring position and left two runners on base.
  • Boston was 3-8 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
  • The Reds manged just three hits over the course of the completed game.
  • Boston's bullpen allowed just two earned runs on Spencer Steer's go-ahead two-run home-run and no runs after the fourth inning.
  • Spencer Steer went 1-2 overall at the plate in this game.

On Deck

The series finale is tonight in Boston at 7:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.

Nick Martinez (5-8, 4.12 ERA) will start for the Reds, while the Red Sox have yet to name a starter at the time this story was published.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis