Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Rally Late, But Fall to Diamondbacks in 11 Innings
CINCINNATI -The Reds fell to the Diamondbacks in 11 innings 6-5 on Friday night. The Reds would come into Arizona fresh off a series win versus the Los Angeles Angels to start the week.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Zack Littell Struggles:
Zack Littell struggled with his command in tonight. He would only throw three innings, allowing four hits, four runs (three earned), three walks, and three strikeouts. He threw just 44 of his 77 pitches for strikes.
Out of the Bullpen
- Sam Moll threw 1 1/3 innings in relief of Littell, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.
- Connor Phillips tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. 11 of his 17 pitches were strikes.
- Brent Suter pitched one inning with a walk.
- Tony Santillan pitched an inning with two strikeouts.
- Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless ninth with a hit and a strikeout.
Scoring Summery:
1st Inning:
Lourdes Gurriel sacrafice fly to right field, Geraldo Perdoma scores Arizona leads 1-0
2nd Inning:
After eadoff walk to Noelvi Marte, Ke'Bryan Hayes ripped a ball to deep left center in the gap for a double to score Marte from first. Hayes would advance to third. Jose Trevino would follow up with a single to score Hayes, Reds lead 2-1.
3rd Inning:
Gabriel Moreno would hit a three-run home run to left field, the Diamondbacks retake the lead, 4-2.
6th Inning:
After an Elly De La Cruz triple, he would score on an Austin Hays ground out. Diamondbacks lead 4-3.
8th Inning:
After a Miguel Andujar double, Elly De La Cruz would single to right field, Andujar scores to tie the game, 4-4.
10th Inning:
Ke'Bryan Hayes scores on a throwing error on on a Jose Trevino bunt. Reds lead 5-4
Ketel Marte singles to center field, Alek Thomas scores, game is tied 5-5.
11th Inning:
Corbin Carroll scores from second on a single to center by Lourdes Gurriel. Diamondbacks win 6-5.
Top Performances:
- Elly De La Cruz: 2-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored
- Connor Phillips: 1 2/3 innings pitched with two strikeouts
On Deck
The Reds look to even up the series on Saturday. Andrew Abbott (8-2 2.28ERA) will face-off against Nabil Crismatt (0-0 1.80ERA) at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona at 8:10 E.T.
It is Serpientes Replica Jersey giveaway night at the ballpark. The New York Mets would win on Friday, 12-7, against the Atlanta Braves. The Reds are 1 1/2 games back of a playoff spot.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast