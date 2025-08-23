Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Rally Late, But Fall to Diamondbacks in 11 Innings

Brutal loss.

Ricky Logan

Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) looks back to first in the first innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -The Reds fell to the Diamondbacks in 11 innings 6-5 on Friday night. The Reds would come into Arizona fresh off a series win versus the Los Angeles Angels to start the week.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Zack Littell Struggles:

Zack Littell struggled with his command in tonight. He would only throw three innings, allowing four hits, four runs (three earned), three walks, and three strikeouts. He threw just 44 of his 77 pitches for strikes.

Out of the Bullpen

  • Sam Moll threw 1 1/3 innings in relief of Littell, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.
  • Connor Phillips tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. 11 of his 17 pitches were strikes.
  • Brent Suter pitched one inning with a walk.
  • Tony Santillan pitched an inning with two strikeouts.
  • Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless ninth with a hit and a strikeout.

Scoring Summery:

1st Inning:
Lourdes Gurriel sacrafice fly to right field, Geraldo Perdoma scores Arizona leads 1-0

2nd Inning:
After eadoff walk to Noelvi Marte, Ke'Bryan Hayes ripped a ball to deep left center in the gap for a double to score Marte from first. Hayes would advance to third. Jose Trevino would follow up with a single to score Hayes, Reds lead 2-1.

3rd Inning:
Gabriel Moreno would hit a three-run home run to left field, the Diamondbacks retake the lead, 4-2.

6th Inning:
After an Elly De La Cruz triple, he would score on an Austin Hays ground out. Diamondbacks lead 4-3.

8th Inning:
After a Miguel Andujar double, Elly De La Cruz would single to right field, Andujar scores to tie the game, 4-4.

10th Inning:
Ke'Bryan Hayes scores on a throwing error on on a Jose Trevino bunt. Reds lead 5-4
Ketel Marte singles to center field, Alek Thomas scores, game is tied 5-5.

11th Inning:
Corbin Carroll scores from second on a single to center by Lourdes Gurriel. Diamondbacks win 6-5.

Top Performances:

  • Elly De La Cruz: 2-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored
  • Connor Phillips: 1 2/3 innings pitched with two strikeouts

On Deck

The Reds look to even up the series on Saturday. Andrew Abbott (8-2 2.28ERA) will face-off against Nabil Crismatt (0-0 1.80ERA) at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona at 8:10 E.T.

It is Serpientes Replica Jersey giveaway night at the ballpark. The New York Mets would win on Friday, 12-7, against the Atlanta Braves. The Reds are 1 1/2 games back of a playoff spot.

