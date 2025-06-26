Instant Reaction: Max Fried Shuts Down Cincinnati Offense, Reds Fall to Yankees 7-1
The Cincinnati Reds (42-39) fell to the New York Yankees (46-34) 7-1 on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Singer Pitched Better Than Numbers Showed
Brady Singer pitched better than what his numbers showed. A couple of defensive misplays and a home run by Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a well-located pitch did him in.
The right-hander gave up four runs on six hits over five innings. He walked three batters and struck out a season high nine.
Ian Gibaut followed Singer and gave up two runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning.
Max Fried Dominated Reds Offense
Fried was in control the whole night against the Cincinnati offense. He gave up just one unearned run on four hits in seven innings. He walked a batter and struck out seven.
The Reds' lone run came in the fourth inning when Elly De La Cruz scored on a single by Spencer Steer after a throwing error by Chisholm Jr.
The Reds offense had just four hits all night long.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 1-for-1 with runners in scoring position.
- The Yankees were 4-for-22 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds are now 5-1 against the Yankees in the last two seasons.
- The Reds are 6-28 when scoring three runs or less.
- The Reds are 4-24 when allowing five runs or more.
- The Reds are 10-16 against left-handed starting pitchers.
- Former Red Fernando Cruz pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Thursday before taking on the San Diego Padres on Friday at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park. Nick Martinez is expected to start for Cincinnati.
