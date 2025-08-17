INSTANT REACTION: Reds Blow Late Lead, Drop 14th Straight Series vs. Brewers
CINCINNATI -- This game was there for the taking, just like Friday night's.
The Reds led 2-1 in the top of the ninth, and they were just two outs away from evening the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Then, trying to complete what would be a game-ending double play, Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz threw the ball wide of first baseman Spencer Steer to allow Brice Turang to score the tying run for the Brewers.
After both teams scored runs in the 10th inning, Brewers pinch-hitter Andruw Monasterio lined a three-run home run to silence Great American Ball Park and give the Brewers a 6-3 lead. They would hold on for a 6-5 win. The Reds got two runs back in the bottom of the 11th to take the series.
You could hear the frustration and despair in John Sadak's voice on the TV broadcast. Yet again, the Reds had the opportunity to beat the Brewers, but they didn't make the plays to win. The Brewers did, and that's why they now have the series win... again.
This is Milwaukee's 13th straight series win against the Reds. It's also their 14th straight on the season and 29th in their last 33 games.
Give the Reds credit for answering Milwaukee's go-ahead run in the 10th inning. Ke'Bryan Hayes tied the game 3-3 with an RBI ground-rule double, which put the winning run in scoring position for the Reds.
Then the Reds brought in Joe La Sorsa for the top of the 11th, and the Brewers took advantage of his struggles and high ERA.
The Reds are now 64-60 on the season, and the New York Mets winning on Saturday drops them to 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card in the National League.
Zack Littell Holds Brewers Offense In Check
Lost in the late-inning collapse by the Reds is that Zack Littell pitched a solid ball game Saturday night and kept the Brewers' bats at bay for most of his outing.
After a subpar start in Pittsburgh this past Sunday afternoon, the Reds right-hander bounced back nicely against a good Brewers lineup.
LIttell pitched six innings and allowed just one run on Saturday night. He allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out three. Of his 87 pitches, 54 were for strikes.
It's been two-and-a-half weeks since the Reds acquired Littell in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Through three starts, he has pitched well and has made the Reds look good in trading for him.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds committed three erros for the second straight game.
- Cincinnati's bullpen allowed five runs in the final thre innings.
- Milwaukee has now won a franchise-record 14 straight games.
- In extra innings games this season, the Reds are now 2-8 this season
- The Brewers are now 5-3 in extra innings games this season
- Christian Yelich went 0-4 Saturday night.
- Matt McLain went 0-5 with four strikeouts Saturday night.
- Reds hitters struck out 13 times Saturday night.
- Brewers hitters struck out seven times and walked seven times.
Scoring Summary
Top 2nd
MIL: Brice Turang RBI double (Brewers lead 1-0)
Bottom 6th
CIN: Ke'Bryan Hayes solo HR (4) (Tied 1-1)
CIN: Spencer Steer solo HR (15) (Reds lead 2-1)
Top 9th
MIL: Brice Turang scores on throwing error by Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (Tied 2-2)
Top 10th
MIL: William Contreras RBI single (Brewers lead 3-2)
Bottom 10th
CIN: Ke'Bryan Hayes RBI ground-rule double (Tied 3-3)
Top 11th
MIL: Andruw Monasterio three-run HR (2) (Brewers lead 6-3)
Bottom 11th
CIN: Santiago Espinal RBI sac fly (Brewers lead 6-4)
CIN: Noelvi Marte solo HR (9) (Brewers lead 6-5)
On Deck
The series finale between the Reds and Brewers is Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
Cincinnati will look to continue to be the only team in Major League Baseball to not be swept in a series with a win Sunday.
It's another elite pitching matchup, featuring a pair of left-handers. Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.44 ERA) will go against Reds All-Star left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.41 ERA).
First pitch is at 1:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
