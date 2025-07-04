INSTANT REACTION: Reds Comeback From Down Three Runs to Beat Phillies 9-6
CINCINNATI -- It didn't look favorable for the Reds, trailing the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 after the bottom of the first, especially since they were facing a left-handed starting pitcher. Not to mention, Andrew Abbott was starting for the Reds and got knocked around heavily in the first inning and throughout his short start.
But the "Rally Reds" quickly bounced back over the next four innings, out-scoring the Phillies 9-1 to take a 9-4 lead. The big inning was the top of the third, where a TJ Friedl bunt hit ignited a five-run inning that gave the Reds a 6-3 lead.
Even after Abbott lasted just 3 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season, the Reds bullpen kept the Phillies bats mostly quiet the rest of the way in a 9-6 win.
Finding a way to win and to score runs against a left-handed starting pitcher on an afternoon when Abbott gets knocked around is a huge step forward for the Reds. July 4th is when the Pennant Race, essentially, truly begins, and the Reds keep taking steps forward towards positioning themselves to be a contender.
Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds 9-6 win on Fourth of July over the Phillies.
Five-Run Third Flips Momentum To The Reds
After falling behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first, the Reds scratched a run across the board in the second. But it was the third inning where the Reds really turned the game around.
It all started with a bunt base hit by Friedl to lead off the inning. That paved the way for the Reds to score five runs. Elly De La Cruz singled and Austin Hays doubled to tie the game, and Spencer Steer followed with a two-run double down the left field line that landed just fair to give the Reds a 5-3 lead. It was a lead the Reds would never relinquish.
Noelvi Marte, playing in his first game back since May 4th, delievred a sacrafice fly to drive in the Reds fifth run of the inning and give the Reds a 6-3 lead.
Reds Bullpen Steps Up Again
Friday afternoon was another lengthy effort by the Reds bullpen, covering 5 2/3 innings and allowing just two runs over that stretch.
Sam Moll, who escaped a runners on the corners with one out jam with a double play, Lyon Richardson, Taylor Rogers, Scott Barlow, Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan combined for just two walks and four strikeouts while allowing just five hits.
Moll earned his first win of the season, covering 1 1/3 innings while throwing just six pitches.
Santillan pitched the eighth inning, escaping a bases loaded jam by striking out Phillies clean-up hitter Alec Bohm on his 28th pitch of the inning.
Andrew Abbott Gets Knocked Around
The Reds left-hander entered Friday afternoon with a sub-2.00 ERA. Unfortuantely, Abbott's ERA is now up to 2.15 after a rough outing against the Phillies.
Philadelphia, which has one of the most powerful lineups in Major League Baseball, got to Abbott early with three runs in the bottom of the first. The damage didn't stop there, as the Phillies got another run off Abbott in the bottom of the third and put runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.
In total, Abbott allowed nine hits and four earned runs Friday afternoon. However, he threw 49 of his 66 pitches for strikes. It wasn't like Abbott had command issues or difficulty throwing strikes. The Phillies just knocked him around with extra base hits and constant traffic on the basepaths.
Through the course of a 162-game season, pitching staff aces are going to have outings where they just get knocked around and can't keep the opposing team off the bases. That happened to Abbott Friday afternoon, but the good news is he only got a no decision and still has a very good ERA.
Notes And Observations
- Cincinnati was 6-12 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
- Philadelphia was just 3-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
- Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo lasted just two innings in allowing six runs, five earned, with six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Just 35 of his 60 pitches went for strikes.
- Friedl, De La Cruz, Steer and Tyler Stephenson each had multiple hits.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Phillies continues Saturday afternoon with another battle of left-handers.
Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.52 ERA) will start for the Reds against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez (7-2, 2.00 ERA).
First pitch is at 4:05 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
