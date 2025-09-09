Inside The Reds

INSTANT REACTION: Reds Fall to 3-11 in Extra Innings, Lose 4-3 to Padres on Monday

This one was there for the taking.

Alex Frank

Sep 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) delivers during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) delivers during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- This loss is just a summary of the Reds' season. So much potential, so much hope, and neither of them realized.

After building a 3-0 lead through the top of the sixth, it all unravelled with the lineup going ice cold.

The San Diego Padres tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Their bullpen allowed just one hit the rest of the way, paving the way for Fernando Tatis Jr. to walk off the Reds on a sacrafice fly.

San Diego's 4-3 win knocks the Reds back to 72-72. In addition, the Reds are now 3-11 in extra-inning games this season.

The Reds had the opportunity to move within three games of the third NL Wild Card after the New York Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier Monday night.

But the Reds inability to hold a three-run lead came back to cost them again.

Nick Lodolo Cruises Through Five Innings

The Reds left-hander pitched five shutout innings and had just 79 pitches. Terry Francona decided to take Lodolo out of the game prior to the bottom of the sixth.

That move backfired, with the Padres tying the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Monday night was just Lodolo's second start since going on the injured list on August 4th with a blister. It was definitely his best outing since before incurring that blister.

Notes And Observations

  • Scott Barlow allowed all three earned runs in the bottom of the sixth.
  • Connor Phillips pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh for the Reds.
  • Reds closer Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
  • Cincinnati went 1-7 with runners in scoring position with five runners on left on base.
  • Padres right-handed starter Yu Darvish pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits. Darvish had seven strikeouts and no walks, throwing 64 of his 91 pitches for strikes.
  • San Diego's bullpen allowed one hit and no walks in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
  • Nick Martinez was the losing pitcher for the Reds, his 12th loss this season.

Scoring Summary

Top 1st
CIN: TJ Friedl solo home run (12) (Reds lead 1-0)

Top 3rd
CIN: Elly De La Cruz RBI single (Reds lead 2-0)

Top 6th
CIN: Austin Hays solo home run (15) (Reds lead 3-0)

Bottom 6th
SD: Gavin Sheets RBI double (Reds lead 3-1)
SD: Jackson Merrill two-run triple (Tied 3-3)

Bottom 10th
SD: Fernando Tatis Jr. RBI sacrafice fly (Padres win 4-3)

On Deck

The Reds and Padres resume their series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

Reds right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.81 ERA) will start against Padres right-hander Michael King (4-2, 2.81 ERA)

First pitch is at 9:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. MLB Network will televise the game nationally and not in the Cincinnati and San Diego markets.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

