INSTANT REACTION: Reds Fall to 3-11 in Extra Innings, Lose 4-3 to Padres on Monday
CINCINNATI -- This loss is just a summary of the Reds' season. So much potential, so much hope, and neither of them realized.
After building a 3-0 lead through the top of the sixth, it all unravelled with the lineup going ice cold.
The San Diego Padres tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Their bullpen allowed just one hit the rest of the way, paving the way for Fernando Tatis Jr. to walk off the Reds on a sacrafice fly.
San Diego's 4-3 win knocks the Reds back to 72-72. In addition, the Reds are now 3-11 in extra-inning games this season.
The Reds had the opportunity to move within three games of the third NL Wild Card after the New York Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier Monday night.
But the Reds inability to hold a three-run lead came back to cost them again.
Nick Lodolo Cruises Through Five Innings
The Reds left-hander pitched five shutout innings and had just 79 pitches. Terry Francona decided to take Lodolo out of the game prior to the bottom of the sixth.
That move backfired, with the Padres tying the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Monday night was just Lodolo's second start since going on the injured list on August 4th with a blister. It was definitely his best outing since before incurring that blister.
Notes And Observations
- Scott Barlow allowed all three earned runs in the bottom of the sixth.
- Connor Phillips pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh for the Reds.
- Reds closer Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
- Cincinnati went 1-7 with runners in scoring position with five runners on left on base.
- Padres right-handed starter Yu Darvish pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits. Darvish had seven strikeouts and no walks, throwing 64 of his 91 pitches for strikes.
- San Diego's bullpen allowed one hit and no walks in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
- Nick Martinez was the losing pitcher for the Reds, his 12th loss this season.
Scoring Summary
Top 1st
CIN: TJ Friedl solo home run (12) (Reds lead 1-0)
Top 3rd
CIN: Elly De La Cruz RBI single (Reds lead 2-0)
Top 6th
CIN: Austin Hays solo home run (15) (Reds lead 3-0)
Bottom 6th
SD: Gavin Sheets RBI double (Reds lead 3-1)
SD: Jackson Merrill two-run triple (Tied 3-3)
Bottom 10th
SD: Fernando Tatis Jr. RBI sacrafice fly (Padres win 4-3)
On Deck
The Reds and Padres resume their series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Reds right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.81 ERA) will start against Padres right-hander Michael King (4-2, 2.81 ERA)
First pitch is at 9:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. MLB Network will televise the game nationally and not in the Cincinnati and San Diego markets.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast