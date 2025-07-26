"It's Huge" - Tyler Stephenson, Terry Francona, and Others React to 7-2 Win Over Rays
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 on Friday night and they now sit just one game back of the National League Wild Card spot.
Nick Martinez battled and gave up just two runs over five innings and the bullpen followed with four scoreless innings to close out game one of the series.
"The trade deadline is looming," Martinez said. "The boys want to play. The boys want to win and we want to make a push. We are certainly playing like it. A good win vs a good team."
Reds manager Terry Francona had high praise for the veteran.
"It's very contagious," Francona said. "It it gets to me, I am sure it's getting to his teammates. He is just what you're looking for."
Tyler Stephenson and TJ Friedl both hit home runs and Elly De La Cruz had a four-hit night to lead the Cincinnati offense.
"It's huge," Stephenson said. "It's a big week, everyone knows that. Just keep playing baseball. I know we came out in New York and swung the bat really well. Even in DC, I think as a team we swung the bat really well. Just have to keep doing what we are doing and keep winning series."
You can watch Martinez, Stephenson, and Francona's postgame comments below:
