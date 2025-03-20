Inside The Reds

Jose Trevino's Contract Extension is Great for the Cincinnati Reds for Two Reasons

Reds extending Trevino is a good sign for things to come

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) wraps up a session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) wraps up a session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Jose Trevino to a contract extension that keeps him here through 2027. There are two reasons to love this.

The first reason is that the Reds ensure the catcher's position is secure.

Last year was an eye-opener to what happens when Tyler Stephenson doesn’t catch. Luke Maile wasn’t good enough. Austin Wynns hit a few doubles, but I don’t want him playing 50-plus games for the Reds. Everyone else runs together.

On top of what the backups lacked at the plate, they really lacked behind the plate. Trevino upgrades the overall defensive ability of the Reds battery, exponentially. He may be as good, or better, defensively than Tucker Barnhart. He will be good to have around for three years.

The other reason this deal is great is I believe this is a sign of more contract extensions to come. The Reds only have Trevino and Hunter Greene on the books with Jeimer Candelario as the guaranteed contracts after this season. They have some guys to consider locking up long term.

Tyler Stephenson is probably the most important player to get a deal done with. The Reds' catching situation is Trevino and a bunch of question marks without Stephenson. The only prospect that has MLB potential at catcher right now is Alfredo Duno and he is still a ways away from MLB. Stephenson needs to be given a long-term contract soon.

Matt McLain is another player to give an extension to. He recently switched agents from Scott Boras to Vayner Sports, so negotiating may actually be possible. McLain may need to prove he can play a full season before getting signed, but he will only get more expensive as he plays. Now may be the time to get out in front of this for Nick Krall.

Elly De La Cruz is a pipe dream when it comes to a long term contract extension. Should the Reds pursue it? Absolutely. Will De La Cruz’s agent allow it? Not a chance. Boras will do whatever he can to take De La Cruz to free agency after team control for the Reds ends. Nevertheless, it would be an amazing day if the Reds could sign De La Cruz for a few more seasons past his rookie contract.

I love this deal for the Reds. Let’s see what they do next in the contract area.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis