Jose Trevino's Contract Extension is Great for the Cincinnati Reds for Two Reasons
The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Jose Trevino to a contract extension that keeps him here through 2027. There are two reasons to love this.
The first reason is that the Reds ensure the catcher's position is secure.
Last year was an eye-opener to what happens when Tyler Stephenson doesn’t catch. Luke Maile wasn’t good enough. Austin Wynns hit a few doubles, but I don’t want him playing 50-plus games for the Reds. Everyone else runs together.
On top of what the backups lacked at the plate, they really lacked behind the plate. Trevino upgrades the overall defensive ability of the Reds battery, exponentially. He may be as good, or better, defensively than Tucker Barnhart. He will be good to have around for three years.
The other reason this deal is great is I believe this is a sign of more contract extensions to come. The Reds only have Trevino and Hunter Greene on the books with Jeimer Candelario as the guaranteed contracts after this season. They have some guys to consider locking up long term.
Tyler Stephenson is probably the most important player to get a deal done with. The Reds' catching situation is Trevino and a bunch of question marks without Stephenson. The only prospect that has MLB potential at catcher right now is Alfredo Duno and he is still a ways away from MLB. Stephenson needs to be given a long-term contract soon.
Matt McLain is another player to give an extension to. He recently switched agents from Scott Boras to Vayner Sports, so negotiating may actually be possible. McLain may need to prove he can play a full season before getting signed, but he will only get more expensive as he plays. Now may be the time to get out in front of this for Nick Krall.
Elly De La Cruz is a pipe dream when it comes to a long term contract extension. Should the Reds pursue it? Absolutely. Will De La Cruz’s agent allow it? Not a chance. Boras will do whatever he can to take De La Cruz to free agency after team control for the Reds ends. Nevertheless, it would be an amazing day if the Reds could sign De La Cruz for a few more seasons past his rookie contract.
I love this deal for the Reds. Let’s see what they do next in the contract area.
