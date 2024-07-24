Look: Cincinnati Reds Receive HUGE Praise for 2024 MLB Draft Class
CINCINNATI — The Reds added 21 players in the 2024 MLB Draft, including No. 2 overall pick Chase Burns.
Cincinnati's draft class impressed MLB.com analyst Jim Callis, who had the Reds third on six-team list of best draft hauls.
"Each of the Reds' first six selections ranked 77th or better on the Draft Top 250," Callis wrote. "Starting with Wake Forest right-hander Chase Burns and the best all-around stuff available at No. 2. Nebraska high schooler Tyson Lewis (second round) is an athletic shortstop with 20-homer potential and Louisiana State righty Luke Holman (supplemental second) is a high-floor starter. Northeastern outfielder Mike Sirota (third) projected as a mid-first rounder before slumping at the start of this season, but he still offers the upside of a center fielder with plus power and speed. Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall (fourth) and Clemson left-hander Tristan Smith (fifth) turned down first-round money in high school before up-and-down college careers."
The Reds have had an up-and-down season on the field, but there are plenty of people that think Burns is going to be a star in the big leagues.
It would be great to see the 2024 draft class give the organization another infusion of talent as they continue their quest to build a consistent winner.
Check out Callis' entire breakdown here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians to Split Series in Battle For Ohio Cup
Demoting Graham Ashcroft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal
Can Rejuvenated Cincinnati Reds Stay Hot Through the All-Star Break?
Look: Fan Gets Tased After Running on Field During Reds’ Loss to Guardians
Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3
Watch: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Reds’ Win Over Cubs
Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players
Watch: 16 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 600
Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at 2024 Trade Deadline in July?
Cincinnati Reds Call Up No. 11 Prospect Blake Dunn From Minor Leagues
Frankie Montas Makes History in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Veteran Mike Ford Becomes Free Agent After Being Outrighted to Triple-A
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast