Nick Lodolo and Terry Francona Discuss What Went Wrong in Reds 5-1 Loss to Phillies
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Saturday.
Nick Lodolo was cruising through five innings, but with one out and a man on first, Alex Bohm hit a fastball that Lodolo left over the middle of the plate to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, a lead they would not surrender.
"One of the few pitches I didn't execute," Lodolo said. He made me pay for it."
Reds manager Terry Francona thought Lodolo was fantastic today, despite the two mistakes.
"I thought it changeup was the best we've seen all year," Francona said. "All of their runs were on home runs. I think all of the hits he gave up were on fastballs that just weren't located as well as they should have been.
The Reds had their chances with runners on base, but they went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Their lone run came on a Will Benson solo home run. It was Benson's first hit against a left-handed pitcher this season.
"That was great to see," Francona said of Benson's home run.
You can listen to Francona and Lodolo's full interviews below:
