Inside The Reds

Nick Lodolo and Terry Francona Discuss What Went Wrong in Reds 5-1 Loss to Phillies

The Reds were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jul 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Saturday.

Nick Lodolo was cruising through five innings, but with one out and a man on first, Alex Bohm hit a fastball that Lodolo left over the middle of the plate to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, a lead they would not surrender.

"One of the few pitches I didn't execute," Lodolo said. He made me pay for it."

Reds manager Terry Francona thought Lodolo was fantastic today, despite the two mistakes.

"I thought it changeup was the best we've seen all year," Francona said. "All of their runs were on home runs. I think all of the hits he gave up were on fastballs that just weren't located as well as they should have been.

The Reds had their chances with runners on base, but they went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Their lone run came on a Will Benson solo home run. It was Benson's first hit against a left-handed pitcher this season.

"That was great to see," Francona said of Benson's home run.

You can listen to Francona and Lodolo's full interviews below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis