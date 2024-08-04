Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Lose Series, Fall to San Francisco Giants 8-2
The Cincinnati Reds (53-58) fell 8-2 to the San Francisco Giants (56-57) on Sunday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Carson Spiers Solid Outing
Spiers was cruising right along through three innings before Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run in the fourth to tie the game at two. In the sixth, LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo home run to give the Giants a 3-2 off Spiers, a ball that was a home run in only four parks in Major League Baseball. Spiers tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. The right-hander has an ERA of 3.59 this season.
Missed Opportunities for the Offense
The Reds got off to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Jeimer Candelario and Santiago Espinal hit back-to-back home runs.
In the fifth, Espinal stole third base to give the Reds a runner on third with less than two outs. Luke Maile and Jonathan India both struck out to end the inning.
In the sixth, Elly De La Cruz stole third base with only one out in the inning. Ty France struck out and TJ Friedl grounded out to end the Reds' threat.
The Reds offense had just four hits all game long.
Fernando Cruz's Struggles Continue
Coming into the game, Fernando Cruz has really struggled over the past month. Since July 3, he had an ERA of 9.00 and opponents were hitting .314 against him during that time.
His struggles continued on Sunday afternoon. With a man on first and the Reds trailing 3-2, Cruz entered in the eighth and gave up a two-run home run to Matt Chapman. Cruz did not record an out before being pulled. His ERA is up to 5.08 on the season.
Up Next
The Reds and Marlins will face off in a four-game series starting at 6:40 ET on Monday.
News and Notes
- Santiago Espinal had his first multi-stolen base game of his career.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his league-leading 56th and 57th stolen bases of the year.
- Jeimer Candelario has reached safely in six straight games.
