Postgame Takeaways: Jeimer Candelario's Home Run Fuels Reds 5-3 Win Over Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Jeimer Candelario's Home Run Fuels Offense
After three straight walks in the bottom of the first, Spencer Steer hit into a double play that gave the Reds a 1-0 lead. Jeimer Candelario stepped up to the plate and hit his first home run of the season to give Cincinnati a 3-0 cushion.
In the third inning, Elly De La Cruz took third on a wild pitch, and the throw sailed into the outfield, allowing Steer to come around and score to give the Reds a 5-0 lead.
The five runs would be all they would need. The Reds had just four hits on the night.
Great Pitching...Again.
Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer was cruising right along until the fifth inning. Tommy Pham hit an RBI double to cut the Reds lead to four before Adam Frazier hit a two-run home run to right field to make it 5-3 game.
Singer gave up three runs on just two hits. He walked three batters and struck out three.
Taylor Rogers, Graham Ashcraft, and Emilio Pagan followed Singer with three scoreless innings to secure the win for the Reds.
Fantastic Defense
The Reds had a couple of fantastic defensive plays on Friday night. In the fourth, Santiago Espinal made a diving stop to his right before throwing out Tsung-Che Cheng at first base.
In the sixth, Gavin Lux played a ball perfectly off the wall to throw out Endy Rodriguez trying to stretch a single into a double.
News and Notes
- TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz each stole a base.
- The Reds went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds are 6-6 when their starter goes at least five innings.
- The Reds are 4-2 when they do not commit an error.
- The Reds are 5-4 when they allow three or fewer runs.
Up Next
The Reds take on the Pirates in game two of the series on Saturday at 6:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will make his season debut on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast