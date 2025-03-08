Postgame Takeaways: Reds Bats Come Alive, Beat Diamondbacks 9-8
The Reds beat the Diamondbacks 9-8 on Saturday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Offense Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot
With a man on first and two outs in the third, Austin Hays kept the inning alive with a single 110.2 mph off the bat. Gavin Lux followed with a hard-hit single up the middle that scored Matt McLain to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, after Jake Fraley was hit by a pitch, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit his third home run of the spring to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.
Later in the inning, Elly De La Cruz continued his big spring with an RBI single. After De La Cruz stole a base, Hays drove home two runs with a single to center field to give Cincinnati a five-run advantage.. The left fielder is hitting .368 this spring.
After Arizona came all the way back to tie the game at six, the Reds tacked on three runs in the sixth on two bases loaded walks and a sacrifice fly.
A Tough Day on the Mound
Lyon Richardson started the game for the Reds and tossed his fourth-straight scoreless appearance this spring.
Taylor Rogers struck out two and allowed two base runners, but did not allow a run and has yet to do so this spring.
Ian Gibaut, who is battling for the final bullpen spot, gave up a run on two hits. He also struck out two.
In the fifth inning, former Red Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam off of Alex Young. The left-hander has given up six runs in his three innings of work this spring.
Sam Moll gave up two hits and a run. Moll has struggled this spring, giving up runs in two of his three appearances.
Joe La Sorsa worked around two base runners in the seventh to pitch a scoreless frame. He is a long shot to make the opening day roster, but he has yet to allow a run this spring and is making a name for himself in camp.
Lenny Torres Jr., similar to La Sorsa is making a name for himself. He surrendered a hit and walked a batter, but tossed a scoreless inning and has yet to allow a run this spring.
After striking out the first two batters he faced in the ninth, Luis Mey gave up an infield single and a two-run home run before getting the final out of the game.
News and Notes
- Friday's cancellation was the Reds' 12th rainout in 16 years in Arizona and just their seventh ever at Goodyear Ballpark
- Jose Trevino threw out a runner trying to steal.
- Jacob Hurtubise had an outfield assist and went 1-2 at the plate, He is hitting .571 this spring.
- Elly De La Cruz is hitting .526 this spring.
- Luis Mey threw eight pitches over 100 mph in Saturday's appearance
- Graham Ashcraft will start on the mound for Cincinnati on Sunday.
- Before the game, the Reds reassigned Josh Staumont to minor league camp.
Up Next
The Reds face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:10 ET. The game will be televised on the FanDuel Sports Network and will be on the radio on 700 WLW.
