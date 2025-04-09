Postgame Takeaways: Reds Blow 6-1 Lead, Fall to San Francisco Giants 8-6
The Cincinnati Reds (5-8) fell to the San Francisco Giants (9-3) on Wednesday afternoon. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Six Runs on Just Six Hits
The Reds scored five runs in the third inning to open up a five-run lead. TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz had RBI doubles. Gavin Lux followed with a two-RBI single.
In the sixth, Austin Wynns walked with the bases loaded to give the Reds a 6-1 lead.
The Reds had an expected batting average of just .100 on the day compared to the Giants of .375.
Giants Storm Back from 6-1 Deficit
Nick Martinez was one batter away from getting through six innings before the wheels fell off. After a Mike Yastrzemski double to put runners on second and third, Jung Hoo Lee scored on a Martinez wild pitch. Wilmer Flores followed wing an RBI single before Martinez was lifted for Taylor Rogers.
Rogers did not record an out. The left-hander gave up an RBI triple to Patrick Bailey and an RBI single by Tyler Fitzgerald.
After Tony Santillan came on to get out of a jam in the seventh, he stayed in to pitch the eighth and gave up his first run of the season on a Flores solo home run that tied the game at six.
After the Reds failed to score in the top of the 10th, Yastrzemski hit a two-run walk-off home run to win it for San Francisco.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
- Both Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan had not given up a run until Wednesday.
- Elly De La Cruz had his third error of the season.
- Will Benson was 0-4 with four strikeouts in his return to the lineup.
- Jake Fraley, Spencer Steer, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand are all hitting below .200 on the season.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Thursday before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 6:40 ET. Brady Singer will start for Cincinnati.
