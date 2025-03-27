Postgame Takeaways: Reds Blow Late Lead, Fall to Giants 6-4
The Reds fell to the Giants 6-4 on Thursday afternoon. Here are our postgame takeaways.
The Candy Man Leads the Offense
After Logan Webb struck out TJ Friedl and Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz fought back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk. Gavin Lux followed with a walk, and Jeimer Candelario roped a first pitch sweeper into right field to score De La Cruz and give the Reds a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, with the bases loaded, Candelario once again ripped the first pitch he saw into right field, scoring TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz to give the Reds a three-run advantage,
Greene's Strong Start
Hunter Greene came out of the dugout fired up, retiring the first seven batters he faced. In the fourth, with two outs and a runner on base, Heliot Ramos worked an 11-pitch at-bat before homering to the right field seats to cut Cincinnati's lead one.
Greene pitched five innings, giving up two runs on three hits. He walked a batter and struck out eight. The 25-year-old was replaced by Scott Barlow after throwing 84 pitches.
Bullpen Dominated Middle Innings, Falters Late
After Greene's strong outing, Barlow came in the game in the sixth and worked a perfect 1-2-3 innings. In the seventh, Emilio Pagan followed with a perfect inning.
Tony Santillan struck out Mike Yastrzemski and Tyler Fitzgerald to start the eighth inning before LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a bullet off the bat at 107.6 mph, but Reds' right fielder Jake Fraley made a terrific running grab to end the inning.
To the surprise of many, Ian Gibaut came on in the ninth inning for the save. After getting Willy Adames to strike out to start the inning, he walked Jung Hoo Lee and gave up a single to Matt Chapman to put runners on the corners. He battled back to get Ramos rung up on strikes before giving up the game-tying single to Patrick Bailey.
Four pitches later, Wilmer Flores hit a three-run home run to give the Giants a 6-3 lead.
Rally in Ninth Falls Short
Friedl singled home Jacob Hurtubise in the ninth, but Matt McLain fell just short of a game-tying home run and flew out to the left-field warning track to end the game.
News and Notes
- Hunter Greene became the 29th Reds' pitcher since 1900 with multiple Opening Day starts.
- Thursday's game was the 139th sellout at Great American Ball Park.
- The Reds are 9-14 on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand and TJ Friedl both had two hits.
- Cincinnati pitchers struck out 17 batters.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Friday before returning to Great American Ball Park to face the Giants on Saturday at 4:10 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast