Postgame Takeaways: Reds Offense Falls Flat, Fall to Cleveland Guardians 3-0
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Monday night at Goodyear Ballpark.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Abbott's First Start
After starting in a minor league spring game last week, Andrew Abbott made his first start in Major League camp on Monday night.
The left-hander gave up two runs on three hits in three innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out two.
Abbott appears ready to make the Opening Day roster if he doesn't have any setbacks.
Where Was the Offense?
Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled in the second inning, which ended up being the only Reds' hit of the night.
It's worth noting most of the Reds' regulars were not in the lineup on Monday night.
Impressive Outing for Spiers
Carson Spiers, who is battling for one of the final roster spots, was impressive on Monday night. After Abbott left after three innings, Spiers tossed five innings of one-run baseball. He gave up just one hit, walked two, and struck out a batter.
Spiers' ERA is down to 2.70 this spring.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 28-27-7 against the Guardians in Cactus League action.
- Through 23 games of Cactus League action, the Reds' starting pitchers have combined
for 78 strikeouts, third-most among all Major League rotations behind only the Twins (80) and Giants (79).
- Elly De La Cruz has reached base in each of his 14 games this spring, the second-longest active streak in MLB.
- The Reds were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The Reds play the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 4:05 ET.
